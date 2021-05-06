Friday, May 7
Gamma Alpha Phi Zeta Mother’s Day Raffle in support of National Autism Awareness Month.
Tickets are $3. Cash App duplincountyzetas. For more information, contact Shirlene Sims at 919-621-6967.
Monday, May 10
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, May 11
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Albertson Ruritan Club, 7 p.m., Albertson Community Building.
Starting in May
Duplin County Animal Services will be hosting their Rabies Clinic at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville. Get your pets vaccinated for $5. No appointment necessary.
Thursday, May 13
Wallace Town Council, 7 p.m., town hall, 316 East Murray St. 910-285-4136.
James Sprunt Community College Drive-Thru Job Fair
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be more than 40 employers onsite and food trucks.
Tuesday, May 18
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting from 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
GOP Headquarters at 348 Mallard Street in Kenansville
“All are welcome. Share ideas. Share conversation. Restore our nation!”
Ongoing
Duplin Beekeepers, 6:30 p.m., Business meeting and potluck dinner. 7 p.m. beekeepers education training. Lois G. Britt Agricultural Service Center, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville. 910-296-7414.
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1-4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 98, 7 p.m., American Legion Post, 421 Center St., Warsaw.
Saturday, June 5
Applications for Herring Scholarships are due by June 5, with the review process beginning immediately after by a scholarship committee. Applications can be obtained from the high school guidance counselors’ office or at the University of Mount Olive.
Through June 21
Application Period Open for Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Trials
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking proposals through June 21 for Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials. Through the program, NRCS and partners collaborate to implement on-the-ground conservation activities and then evaluate their impact.
Eastern Carolina Showmanship Circuit 2021 Eastern Circuit
Lenoir-Goats Aug 27; Lambs, Heifers and Hogs Aug. 28
Duplin-Hogs Sep 16, Goats Sep 17; Lambs and Heifers Sep. 18
Wilson- Hogs Sep 21, Lambs Sep 24, Goats Sep 25, Heifers Sept. 26
Wayne-Hogs Sep 30, Goats Oct 1, Lambs, Oct 2, Heifers Oct. 3