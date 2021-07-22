Thursday, July 22
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Friday, July 23
Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina Drive-Thru Food Distribution on July 23, at Warsaw Elementary School, starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until food runs out. Vehicles will be loaded on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of two families per vehicle. No walk-ups. For more information, visit hungercantwait.org, or call 910-485-6923.
Saturday, July 24
The Cowan Museum of History and Science will host a Moth Night on July 24, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., as part of National Moth Week. Come celebrate the beauty, life cycles, and habitats of moths. “Moth-ers” of all ages and abilities are encouraged to learn about, observe, and document moths in their backyards, parks, and neighborhoods. Free to the public. More info at www.cowanmuseum.org, 910-296-2149.
Tuesday, July 27
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Friday, Aug. 6
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Saturday, Aug. 7
A Back-2-School Supply Giveaway sponsored by 4 Brothers Community Outreach, FlossinFit and Adesso Consulting Group will take place Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Greenevers Community Center. Kids must be present to receive a backpack.The event is strictly drive-through. To help with donations, call 800-414-8067 or email at 4brothers@4brothersco.com.
Monday, Aug. 9
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Saturday, Aug. 14
The Beulaville Free Will Baptist Church located at 141 Lyman Road will have a Community Fun Day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be hosting a back pack giveaway for the first 50 children. The event will feature, games, inflatables fun and fun.
Friday, Aug. 20
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Highway 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, In the Fellowship Hall located at 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. Join together to help save lives. The next blood drive will be on Nov. 2. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and download the Blood Donor App.