Sunday, Oct. 10
Food, diapers, feminine & incontinence supplies will be distributed Sunday, Oct. 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies last at Santa Clara Church on 300 N. Railroad Street in Magnolia. Please wear a mask.
Monday, Oct. 11
Teachey Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. Call 910-285-7564 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. Call 910-293-7814 for information. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The Wallace Police Department alcohol education program for high school students will have their first class Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. at the Wallace Woman’s Club. The class is designed to be fun and informative, including wearing impairment goggles while driving a golf cart and playing corn hole. The classes are free. To register your high school student, call Streetsafe at 910-612-9030. For information, email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
Rose Hill Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 East Carroll St. For information, call 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 302 North Wilmington St. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 116 W. Bay St., in Warsaw.
Saturday, Oct. 16
The Veterans Day Queen Pageant will take place Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., at the Warsaw Elementary School. Admission to the pageant is $3. For more information, contact the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce at 910-293-7804.
Thursday, Oct. 21
The Duplin Agribusiness Fair will be held Oct. 21 though Oct. 23 at the Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. The annual celebration features carnival rides, vendors and family-fun entertainment.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Warsaw Chamber of Commerce is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 30. For more information, contact the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce at 910-293-7804.
Sunday, Oct. 31
The Town of Faison will have Trick-or-Treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. All children or groups of children taking part of trick-or-treating should be accompanied by a responsible adult. Also, the Faison Wellness Center will have a Trunk-or-Treat event for children under the age of 13. Winnifred Street will be closed for vehicles during trick or treat hours. Golf carts are allowed.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. For information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The 101st Veterans Day Parade will be on Nov. 6 in downtown Warsaw. The Chamber is still accepting vendor applications for the parade. For more information, call 910-293-7804.