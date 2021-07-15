Thursday, July 15
One-Stop Admissions Day July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Strickland Student Center. This is the complete enrollment process in just one-stop! Admission, Financial Aid, Registration, and Parking and Student ID Cards. Contact Wanda Edwards at (910) 275-6364 with any questions.
Friday, July 16
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Highway 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Monday, July 19
The Snow Hill Original Free Will Baptist Church invites kids and adults of all ages to Vacation Bible School, “Rocky Railway” July 19 through 22. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. with opening session at 6:15 p.m. Interested participants may register online at https://vbspro.events. The Snow Hill Church is located at 1224 Red Hill Road, Mount Olive.
Tuesday, July 20
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Thursday, July 22
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Saturday, July 24
The Cowan Museum of History and Science will host a Moth Night on July 24, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., as part of National Moth Week. Come celebrate the beauty, life cycles, and habitats of moths. “Moth-ers” of all ages and abilities are encouraged to learn about, observe, and document moths in their backyards, parks, and neighborhoods. Free to the public. More info at www.cowanmuseum.org, (910) 296-2149.
Friday, Aug. 6
Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month.
Monday, Aug. 9
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Helping Hands Food Pantry, 9-11:45 a.m., Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Main St., Wallace. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place every Tuesday and Thursday.
Pink Hill Public Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Turning Point Assembly, In the Fellowship Hall located at 347 W Broadway St., Pink Hill. All donors will receive a Red Cross hat while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: PinkHill. Join together to help save lives. The next blood drive will be on Nov. 2. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and download the Blood Donor App.