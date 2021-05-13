Thursday, May 13
Wallace Town Council, 7 p.m., town hall, 316 East Murray St. 910-285-4136.
James Sprunt Community College Drive-Thru Job Fair
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be more than 40 employers onsite and food trucks. The event is sponsored by NCWorks and James Sprunt Community College
Tuesday, May 18
Duplin County Republican Party monthly meeting from 6:30-8 p.m.
GOP Headquarters at 348 Mallard Street in Kenansville
“All are welcome. Share ideas. Share conversation. Restore our nation!”
Friday, May 21
The Kingdom Culture Church community outreach is offering a free community meal from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 11 Kinston Highway in Richlands in their Overflow Café. Free community meals are provided the first and third Fridays of the month.
To learn more, visit https://kccrichlands.org/overflow-cafe.
Ongoing through May
Rabies Clinic
Throughout May, the Duplin County Animal Services will be hosting their Rabies Clinic at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville. Get your pets vaccinated for $5. No appointment necessary.
Duplin Beekeepers, 6:30 p.m., Business meeting and potluck dinner. 7 p.m. Beekeepers education training. Lois G. Britt Agricultural Service Center, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville. 910-296-7414.
Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum, 1-4 p.m., 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 98, 7 p.m., American Legion Post, 421 Center St., Warsaw.
Friday, June 4
Saturday, June 5
Applications for Herring Scholarships are due by June 5, with the review process beginning immediately after by a scholarship committee. Applications can be obtained from the high school guidance counselors’ office or at the University of Mount Olive.
Monday, June 7
Soil and Water Board Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Drive, Suite B. Kenansville. Room 208. This meeting takes place the first Monday of each month.
Monday, June 14
Teachey Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 137 E. 2nd St. 910-285-7564. This meeting takes place the second Monday of each month.
Warsaw Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 121 S. Front St. 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place the second Monday of each month.
Tuesday, June 15
Rose Hill Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 103 Southeast Railroad St. 910-289-3159. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Magnolia Town Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 110 East Carroll St. 910-289-3205. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Pink Hill Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 303 Central Ave.
Richlands Town Board, 6 p.m., town hall, 302 North Wilmington St. 910-324-3301. This meeting takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Through June 21
Application Period Open for Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Trials
USDA is seeking proposals through June 21 for Conservation Innovation Grants On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials.