...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
WALLACE – A high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday, Oct. 28 came to an abrupt halt as panicked crowds rushed out upon hearing gunfire. The incident took place at approximately 9 p.m. at the Legion Stadium in Wallace, N.C.
According to the Duplin County Sheriff's Office, “an altercation erupted between spectators. During the altercation, shots were fired. Law enforcement has a subject arrested for the affray. The shooter is not in custody at this time, but law enforcement is confident that the responsible person or persons will be appropriately identified and charged.”
The Duplin County Sheriff's Office, Wallace Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies are working together on the investigation.
“We thank God that no injuries were reported. We do know the suspect was not a student, however, law enforcement is continuing to investigate the matter and are confident that persons will be appropriately identified and charged,” said Dr. Austin Obasohan, Duplin County Schools Superintendent. “We cannot thank our local law enforcement and emergency officials enough for their quick response. Safety is our number one priority, and we are grateful to the school leadership and staff who initiated appropriate crisis plans and protocols in order to keep our students, staff, and spectators safe.”
Obasohan shared that the remaining time of the game was played today with special security measures in place and thanked the NC High School Athletic Association.
“Moving forward, increased law enforcement presence and additional security measures will be in place. While these measures may cause inconveniences to participants and spectators, the safety of everyone must come first,” said Obasohan. “It has always been a priority of the Board to maintain a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn, grow and play the sports that they love. Duplin County is known for its community pride. Let's continue to work together so that our children can feel safe and thrive,” said Obasohan.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-1911.