under investigation
Duplin Times Photo illustration

WALLACE – A high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday, Oct. 28 came to an abrupt halt as panicked crowds rushed out upon hearing gunfire. The incident took place at approximately 9 p.m. at the Legion Stadium in Wallace, N.C.

According to the Duplin County Sheriff's Office, “an altercation erupted between spectators. During the altercation, shots were fired. Law enforcement has a subject arrested for the affray. The shooter is not in custody at this time, but law enforcement is confident that the responsible person or persons will be appropriately identified and charged.”

