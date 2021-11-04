WARSAW — While there is not a grand marshal for the 101st Warsaw Veterans Day Parade, there will be enough military legends to salute, a queen for the first time since the 1960s, sky jumps from Special Forces teams and all the normal features and events, including food and open doors at the Duplin Veteran’s Museum.
That’s grand enough to make parade goers forget about not having a designated marshal.
The events on Saturday start with a memorial service at 10 a.m., with the parade kicking off an hour later.
Honorees for the parade include Warren Caulkin, Julian D. Smith Jr., Ralph Smith and Joseph Allen Ezzell.
- Caulkin is an 89-year-old veteran from World War II and the wars in Korea and Vietnam. He lives in Benson.
- Julian D. Smith Jr., lives in Rose Hill and was in the U.S. Army for 26 years.
- Ralph Smith, a Duplin native who lives in Grifton, was in Vietnam where he won a Purple Heart, Silver Star and Bronze Medal.
- Ezzell, is a Duplin native who lives in Sea Grove. He was in stationed in Germany during the Cold War.
Another member of military “royalty” at the events is Veteran’s Day Queen Shaddain Langston. The last pageant was held in the early 1960s, perhaps even before the birth of her parents.
Other highlights include:
- A pancake breakfast, just after reveille – 7 p.m. – at the Warsaw Baptist Church.
- At noon, the Warsaw Fire Department will host its barbecue lunch fundraiser. It will feature take-out orders only.
- The Boy Scouts will have a flag ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday on Plank Street (one block south of the Veterans Museum).
- The parade will showcase decorated floats and car displays, JROTCs, Shrine units, car clubs, the queen, veterans, and military personnel marching through the streets of Warsaw.
- Food trucks and sidewalk vendors.