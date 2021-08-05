WALLACE — The town of Wallace recently approved an ordinance to approve a Text Amendment to Code of Ordinances Chapter 74, Parking Schedules II and IV to restrict parking on some areas of South East Railroad Street in Wallace.
According to the new ordinance, all parking in front of the eGourmet facility on South East Railroad Street from Cliff Street to the intersection is prohibited.
Additionally, parking of large trucks, buses, and similar vehicles in size and weight for more than one hour is restricted.
The latter restriction applies to parking on South East Railroad Street from Main Street to Carr Street.
The exceptions for these restrictions are for instances such as avoiding conflict with other traffic or in compliance with the directions of a police officer or traffic control device.
According to Laurence C. Bergman, Wallace’s town manager the amendment is to improve public safety. The parking areas affected by the new ordinance were identified by council members and town officials who voted to approve the amendment due to the area’s potential for creating hazards when large vehicles use them for parking.