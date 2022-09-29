Pastor seeks support to address Mount Olive’s homelessness

MOUNT OLIVE — Several important projects were discussed at the September town hall meeting in Mount Olive. Mayor Kenneth K. Talton discussed time limits for public forums. Anyone on the agenda was given 10 minutes to speak. Town Attorney Carroll Turner explained that town ordinances concerning time limits were not supposed to concern public forums and that section 0245 of the ordinance refers to agenda items. “The public forum is for people who did not call and get an item on the agenda. The board established that three minutes would be a reasonable time limit, but if a speaker requests additional time and the Board allows it, they can speak as long as the Board is willing to listen,” said Turner. The Board made no decisions to change the ordinance at this time. Henry Fulton addressed the sidewall project from Nelson to Franklin streets that he was asked to do for the town for which he was presented with three different sets of blueprints, each differing in requirements, measurements and components of the job. “There were a lot of opinions at the job, and I was asked to stop multiple times, but I was told to send them all to (town manager) Jamie Royall,” Fulton said. Fulton explained to the Board that he did the job to the best of his ability and he was never told anything was wrong with his work until the job was done. Then he was not allowed to fix the problem. “I have a reputation in this town. I live in this town, and I care about what I do. I have to be able to work in this town; I have a family to provide for. There was no reason for me to cut a corner on anything I was doing; I had no cap on the project. I never intentionally did anything wrong,” Fulton said. Linda Boykin expressed concern about a water and sewer rate increase. “Mount Olive is not a town with a bunch of wealthy folks here. We’ve got a lot of retired people and folks on fixed incomes. Now you are going to make people have to choose between having water or buying food and medicine,” Boykin said, adding that her concern stemmed from reading two Goldsboro news articles that implied rate increases should be sneaked in on residents over time. Mayor Kenneth Talton and the Board assured Boykin that no such increases have even been considered at this time. Dr. Jerome Newton, representing the Citizens of Action group, echoed Boykin’s concerns and cried for transparency in town government. “We desire transparency of the actions you take …the citizens desire to see a plan of action,” Newton said. The use of grant funding for beautification and water/sewer management were of particular concern. Various revenue ideas were suggested including selling unused vehicles. Daytime meetings for senior citizens were suggested. Newton also suggested repurposing abandoned houses to create homeless shelters. “There are many homeless people in Mount Olive,” Newton said, “some we see and some we don’t see. They have skills we need here, but the challenge is they don’t have a place to live.” Rev. DJ Coles, founder of The 4Day Movement, a non-profit organization headquartered in Wayne County shared about his organization’s mission “to enrich and empower the underprivileged and those falling through the cracks of life by connecting their needs to the proper resources. We harness the power of community to meet people’s needs...” Rev. Coles spoke about their outreach projects and the legacy houses that provide temporary safe haven for people in need. He also shared about a new initiative that would enable his organization to facilitate transitions with a larger number of people. And explained the project’s vision is to “set homeless or displaced community members on a path toward transformed lives and sustainable housing.” “We have the first option to buy a 60-bed unit, three-wing facility that we want to repurpose to house veterans, addicts, and single parent families,” Rev. Coles explained. “We’ve had engagements and pledges throughout August and September, and we need more. We have to have $50,000 secured funding for the location by October 2022.” Rev. Coles shared that the partially furnished facility has an overall purchase price of $1.25 million. After the $50,000 is raised, a capital campaign will be launched to raise an additional $400,000 from community stakeholders, corporations, and other interested parties. Thereafter, the remaining balance will be financed. “We will hire 23-27 employees to come in and run the facility for an annual operational cost of $1.75 million,” Rev. Coles continued. “If you take that dollar amount and multiply it by 5, that’s what homelessness (untreated) is costing our community from a medical and commerce perspective... It will take broken people and help them stay alive. It will repurpose a building, so we can repurpose these citizens.” For information about the movement, visit 4daymovement.com. Other topics discussed during the meeting: The board voted to approve McGill and Associates to pursue an application for an $8 million grant funding for a stormwater drainage master plan. The board considered an appeal of the condemned house on 110 East Williamson Street. The owner was given 60 days to demolish the property, but he appealed it in order to have more time to get estimates and funds for demolition services. The town inspector got an estimate of approximately $10,250 to demolish the building. The board voted to carry out the existing order giving the owner 60 days from Aug. 19 to demolish the house. If he does not, the town will demolish the property. A budget amendment was approved to transfer $924,588.73 in ARP revenue funds and $30,000 from the sale of a surplus vehicle into the water/sewer account. The budget then spent $232,000 on a new vac truck. The $722,600 remaining in the budget will be used toward capital outlay for improvements in water/sewer. Mayor Talton and the Board of Commissioners expressed sympathy for the loss of former Mayor Ray McDonald on Sept. 13. “He was such a good person, mayor, friend, and servant of the town of Mount Olive as a whole…he was a fitting example of a good Christian,” Mayor Talton said. Commissioner Vicky Darden shared that there were “a lot of things he did that people didn’t know about” like how he helped make sure the Black History Parade happened. Commissioner Barbara Kornegay updated the board on the progress of the investigation of the mobile home parks in the community. “The committee has visited all the parks in the town and met with two of the owners in the town. We plan to meet now with some of the tenants,” Kornegay said. She added that the grant committee is paused through September to deal with paperwork on what they have already accomplished, but they will resume meeting next month. Kornegay gave updates concerning the wastewater plant treatment and spray field project. “We are meeting weekly via Zoom with the contractor and engineer working on these projects. Most of the spray fields have been mowed and the hay has been baled. They had to stop because of rain but they will get back to it when things dry out a bit. In the meantime, soil samples are being made to be sure the land is ready for lining and fertilizer. Then a winter rye cover crop will be planted. This is all part of what we must do…in order to get odd the moratorium,” Kornegay explained. Commissioner Tommy Brown informed the Board that the Crime Stopper’s fundraiser was able to raise $12,000 for officer Cox, officer Torres, and officer Matt Fishman’s widow. Lastly, Mayor Pro-Tempore Steve Wiggins shared about the timeliness of the issues shared at this month’s meeting. “Sometimes the right things just click and fall into place because they are the right things to do; there is a special force–I credit that to God–causing them to happen…I am really appreciative of Pastor Coles presentation tonight. I knew we had some people trying to live in the parks and in a tent behind the Make A Difference Food Pantry, but I had no idea that we had people living on the streets here too. We need to make plans and make steps and efforts to help these people…I am so thankful for Pastor Coles and I hope there is some way we can figure a way to help them achieve the $50,000 seed money to get his program started…Everybody search your heart and maybe your bank accounts.” The meeting ended in a closed session to discuss personnel.
