...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College said many on campus are grieving after an announcement that its executive vice president of academic affairs and student services died unexpectedly.
Thomas E. Gould, 61, died earlier this week, a Thursday news release from the college said. President Lawrence Rouse broke the news in a campuswide message after meeting with members of his leadership team and employees who worked directly with Gould. He said a cause of death was not immediately available.
“Dr. Thomas Gould was a firm believer that education positively transforms individuals, families and communities,” Rouse said. “It’s what motivated him throughout his extensive and distinguished career in higher education. PCC will greatly miss his leadership, loyalty and quick wit, but all of us who had the pleasure of working with him are better educators by having had the privilege to do so.”
Greenville Mobile Crisis Team counselors were made aware of the death and were ready to support faculty, staff and students, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Marianne Cox said.
“This is a difficult time for our campus community, so it’s important for the college to make sure grief counseling is available to everyone who needs it and for faculty, staff and students to support one another,” Cox said. “Just as Dr. Rouse stated in his message to campus this morning, I am confident that is precisely what we will do.”
Gould, joined PCC’s administration as vice president of academic affairs in November 2013 and was charged with planning, organizing and directing instructional programs and related support services for curriculum and continuing education areas. He was given responsibility for student support services oversight in 2019 and was named executive vice president in 2021.
“Dr. Gould was an avid proponent of economic development, not only in Pitt County but throughout eastern North Carolina,” Rouse said. “As such, he initiated a number of programs at the college to increase workforce development opportunities and enrollment in the belief that PCC is only successful when its students and community partners succeed.”
Born in New York City, Gould grew up in northern New Jersey. He earned bachelor’s degrees in English and political science from Ramapo College of New Jersey, a master’s in English from N.C. State University and a doctorate in English from UNC-Greensboro.
Prior to joining PCC’s administration, Gould worked at Durham Tech, where he was a pioneer of hybrid instruction, which combines online training with traditional classroom studies. His professional background also included extensive work with the College Transfer Program Association and enforcement of the state’s Comprehensive Articulation Agreement, which guides the transfer of students from North Carolina’s 58 community colleges to its 16 public universities and many private colleges and universities.
“Tom was well-known throughout the North Carolina Community College System for his many contributions over the years,” Rouse said. “I am sure his colleagues across the state are grieving today, just as we are at PCC and in Pitt County.”