WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College said many on campus are grieving after an announcement that its executive vice president of academic affairs and student services died unexpectedly.

Thomas E. Gould, 61, died earlier this week, a Thursday news release from the college said. President Lawrence Rouse broke the news in a campuswide message after meeting with members of his leadership team and employees who worked directly with Gould. He said a cause of death was not immediately available.