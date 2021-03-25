KENANSVILLE — Over the years, Joe Newbern and his staff have seen a parade of animals pass through the Duplin County Animal Shelter.
The list includes, but is not limited to horses, cows, pigs, chickens, bats, and the more pet-like dogs and cats.
“I like to say from bats to bulls,” Newbern said. “We average 26,000 to 28,000 animals a year here.”
That’s a significant number of animals for its 2,700 square foot facility located near James Sprunt Community College.
Furry friends of all types will have a bigger and better haven soon with a new shelter in the works.
A projected 7,150 square-foot facility is in the planning stages as a non-profit group and the county worked to put the financing together for a facility that will more than triple its paw print.
Newbern, who has been the county’s top animal director for the past 15 years, said the project was a goal he envisioned years ago.
“It’s been something I’ve wanted to see done since I came here, and just the news about it happening has completely changed the morale of my workers,” Newbern said.
Paws for Cause, a 401c3 nonprofit raised about 4120,000, and the county is getting a $1.3 million Red Leg Loan from the USDA. The county will take money from its capital reserve fund to give the project wings.
The Duplin County Board of Commissioners approved the deal at its March meeting.
“No one voted against it and it went unexpectedly easier than I imagined,” Newbern said. “I think everyone realized the need.”
The current facility has 14 indoor cages for animals, and can hold about 30 dogs or cats.
The new digs will be able to house 80 animals, and also have a multitude of other improvements, including additional space for veterinarians, sound-proof walls and improved lobby areas for pickup and dropoff of animals .
A new air handling system will be installed, allowing the shelter to avoid having sick animals breathe the same air as well ones.
Another feature of the new shelter will be floors that can be washed and drained quickly.
“What we’re looking at is an architect out of Virginia that specializes in building shelters,” Newbern said.
Space is a priority.
“We can fill up this building in two days,” Newbern said. “We stay at capacity. We hold them five days and that’s putting a strain on our officers on the road, in addition to workers here at the shelter.”
Newbern said he hopes to move into the new shelter by the fall.
The county’s Animal Advisory Board recommended making a new shelter its No. 1 priority.
The shelter has one full-time worker and one part-time employee at the shelter and three animal control officers “on the road.”
The shelter is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
At least one animal control officer is on the clock at all times, 365 days a year, Newbern said.
“When I first started I didn’t want us to be known as dog wardens, and I didn’t like the term dog catcher,” Newbern said. “What we do here goes way beyond that.”
Newbern and fellow animal control officer Samantha Lane, who has been with the county for six years, are both certified nationally in animal control. Brandon Santiago is certified by the state.
“Someone pulls weekend duty every third week to make us available around the clock,” Newbern said. “Right now we’re reactive, we go out when we get a call. When we get the new shelter we can be proactive.”
Jessica Summerlin, who has worked part-time at the shelter for five years, said the long overdue new digs will help everyone.
“Having the extra room is essential,” Summerlin said. “We can bring in more animals, have room to treat them and hold them better.
“At one conference class our shelter was called a shoebox, and that word kind of fit.”
Newbern said he wants to work with other organizations, such as the public and private schools.
“I’d love to see a program where children read to dogs,” he said. “It gives attention to the animals and also helps the student’s ability to read, knowing he has ears that will listen.
“A lot of people don’t realize the job we do in this little facility.”
Summerlin and Bobbi Kennedy, the animal services clerk who has been with the county for nine years, take care of many things, including the adoption of animals.
“They do a great job at that,” Newbern said. “We do not put down an adoptable animal here. They wear a lot of hats and work quickly and with sure hands.
“We have a lot of feral [wild] cats in the county and that is a problem, as are aggressive animals. Some of these animals can be dealt with and trained. Others cannot. Every shelter has problems similar to ours.”
Newbern, who said he has adopted “nine dogs” from the shelter, has had respect for animals of all types since he was young.
“My grandfather used to say, ‘spell dog backwards’ and you have all you need to know about them,” he said.
“When I first got here, animal cruelty was a big problem. I think we’ve taken care of that pretty well. Now we want to get on with other concerns, and the new facility will help us accomplish many of our goals and objectives.”
Newbern said the county is unsure what it will do with the old building. He’s more concerned about the new facility.
“The kind of work we do is very stressful, but everyone on our staff has a renewed energy about the new shelter,” he said. “My staff does an outstanding job under some tough conditions and the space we have.
The animal problem in Duplin was best described when Newbern spoke about the average resident who brings an animal to the shelter.
“Most people don’t have one, most of them have 7 to 10 animals and we’re just unable to impound them all with the current size of our facility,” he said.