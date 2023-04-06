An innovative program to provide free pet food to deserving furry, four-legged Duplin family members is being eagerly implemented by well-known humane organization, Pet Friends of Duplin County (PFDC).
Kebby Schweinsberg, president of Pet Friends, shaking her head back and forth, remarked that the rising cost of all goods and services has sky-rocketed, “especially food,” she lamented. “There is no end in sight to these rising costs for essential food items. We frequently hear that families with pets suffer even more. When our pets go without, we suffer as well,” she went on to sadly say.
Joe Newburn, Duplin County Animal Services department head, noted that many people are forced into having to surrender their beloved animals “because they just can’t afford to feed them. Senior citizens on fixed budgets really feel the pinch,” he stated. “Also, pet owners do come to the shelter looking for donated food to get them through a tight spot.”
An uptick in animal surrender and abandonment means the demand for shelter kennel space is overwhelming, forcing difficult decisions. “The shelter works closely with Pet Friends. I wholeheartedly applaud this effort,” he said.
Veterinarian Margie Hunter of Warsaw Animal Hospital also supports the program. “Let’s face it, the economy is making pet ownership a struggle for many, including my patients. This is an excellent endeavor,” said Hunter.
Pet Friends of Duplin County is working with Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries and the Duplin County Animal Services. The first site will be Helping Hands Food Pantry at the Wallace Presbyterian Church. The Helping Hands Food Pantry distributes food on Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9 a.m. to noon.
Starting in May, when citizens in need go to the DCOM office to obtain a voucher for the food pantry, they will be asked if they have pets in their family. When they get their food, they will also receive pet food as available.
The second site will be the Duplin County Animal Shelter. Citizens who are at risk of surrendering their pets for financial reasons, can ask for pet food help.
Pet Friends is now in the process of stocking food at these sites and needs donations. Food donation boxes will be set up at the following Wallace stores: Tractor Supply, Piggly Wiggly, Food Lion, and Walmart, as well as the Rose Hill Godwin IGA.
Also residents can contact Pet Friends at pfdcmail@gmail.com to arrange drop-off. Because this program is new, community feedback is essential. If successful, the program could be expanded to all the seven food pantry sites in Duplin County.
Pet Friends has been promoting the health, safety and welfare of dogs and cats in Duplin County for over 20 years. Their low-cost spay/neuter program applications are available on petfriendsonline.org and at the three participating veterinarian offices – Wallace Animal Hospital, Warsaw Animal Hospital, and the Animal Hospital of Beulaville.
Pet Friends is hosting a free rabies clinic on April 29, 8-10 a.m., in the parking lot behind the First Baptist Church of Wallace.