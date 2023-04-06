An innovative program to provide free pet food to deserving furry, four-legged Duplin family members is being eagerly implemented by well-known humane organization, Pet Friends of Duplin County (PFDC).

Kebby Schweinsberg, president of Pet Friends, shaking her head back and forth, remarked that the rising cost of all goods and services has sky-rocketed, “especially food,” she lamented. “There is no end in sight to these rising costs for essential food items. We frequently hear that families with pets suffer even more. When our pets go without, we suffer as well,” she went on to sadly say.