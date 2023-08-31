Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond

Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond Phase 1 is nearly complete among the amenities residents are able to enjoy are a kayak launch, a fishing pier, and a half-mile Kids Track nature trail in the Little Pond area.

 Contributed

WALLACE — While the natural beauty of Boney Mill Pond has always been there, a lot of groundwork still has to be done before such a place can become a proper park that residents can enjoy. It takes months of work, and a lot of money.

Much of the work is coming to a close, however. Wallace Planning Director Rod Fritz said on Friday that 90 percent of the construction of Phase 1 of the park project is now complete.

  