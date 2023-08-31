This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**HEAVY RAIN AND TORNADO THREAT FROM IDALIA INCREASING OVERNIGHT**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, East Carteret, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, and
Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow,
Duplin, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare,
Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island,
Tyrrell, and West Carteret
- A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hatteras Island
and the Northern Outer Banks.
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 300 miles west-southwest of Buxton NC or about 220 miles
west-southwest of Morehead City NC
- 33.0N 80.0W
- Storm Intensity 60 mph
- Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Idalia will move off the South Carolina Coast
tonight. It will then track along the North Carolina coast Thursday
morning with the center passing over Onslow Bay Thursday morning.
Regardless of the exact track of Idalia, significant impacts are
expected for eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 5 to
10 inches, with isolated amounts up to 15" possible, bringing the
threat of localized flash flooding especially in low-lying, urban, and
poor drainage areas.
Dangerous storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible
along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and associated tributaries, as well
as Core and southern Pamlico Sounds. Winds approaching tropical storm
force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages,
especially along and east of Highway 17. Tornadoes may result in areas
of locally enhanced damage overnight, particularly near the coast.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to
create treacherous conditions for mariners. Localized ocean overwash
is expected along the coast due to high surf. Stronger and more
frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
extensive impacts across all of eastern North Carolina. Potential
impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may
become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a particularly dangerous tornado event having
possible extensive impacts across coastal Onslow and Carteret counties.
Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of numerous tornadoes can greatly hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Many places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of
immense destruction, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roof and wall failures of sturdy
buildings with some being leveled, structures upon weak
foundations blown away, mobile homes obliterated, large trees
twisted and snapped with forested trees uprooted, vehicles
lifted off the ground and thrown, and small boats destroyed.
Large and deadly projectiles can add to the toll.
Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible limited to
significant impacts south of a line from Cape Hatteras to Jacksonville.
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the Neuse and Pamlico River and adjacent tributaries
as well as the southern Pamlico and Core Sounds. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and Crystal Coast.
* WIND:
Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts
across the immediate Crystal Coast. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across the remainder of eastern North Carolina, particularly east of
Highway 17.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected across all the waters, with
strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for
mariners. Life-threatening surf conditions with stronger and more
frequent rip currents and strong shore break will also exist along
area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in
which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which
it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay
attention for instructions from local authorities.
Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and
hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge
zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find
yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed
evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Kenansville
- Warsaw
- Beulaville
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be
underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.
- ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind
becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major
flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are
likely.
- PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially
if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches
may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and
barriers may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or
washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover
escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of
moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions
become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some
weakened or washed out.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is favorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
several tornadoes with a few possibly intense having larger
damage paths.
- PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats
should prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous
weather arrives.
- ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado
warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few
spots of considerable damage, power loss, and
communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped
or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed
about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin affecting Duplin County.
For the North East Cape Fear River...including Chinquapin...Moderate
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon by 1230 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded. Water
affects Highways 41 and 50 and travel delays are likely. Areas
many miles from the river are affected as small streams backup and
flood. Muddy Creek, Cypress Creek, and Island Creek flood areas
around Chinquapin.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.8 feet
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 10/16/1942.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall from Tropical
Storm Idalia is likely.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina, including the following
areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene,
Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare,
Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks,
Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Idalia will bring heavy rain to Eastern North
Carolina tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts between 4 to
10 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Farrior Park at Boney Mill Pond Phase 1 is nearly complete among the amenities residents are able to enjoy are a kayak launch, a fishing pier, and a half-mile Kids Track nature trail in the Little Pond area.
WALLACE — While the natural beauty of Boney Mill Pond has always been there, a lot of groundwork still has to be done before such a place can become a proper park that residents can enjoy. It takes months of work, and a lot of money.
Much of the work is coming to a close, however. Wallace Planning Director Rod Fritz said on Friday that 90 percent of the construction of Phase 1 of the park project is now complete.