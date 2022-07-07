BEULAVILLE — On Wednesday, June 29, Australian inventor and founder of Phinite, Jordan Phasey, visited Duplin County to show hog farmers a way to turn the sludge in their lagoons into additional revenue.
In 2016, Phasey won an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contest called the Nutrient Recycling Challenge. Phasey’s invention was one of the 10 best ideas in the world. Smithfield Foods, a judge in the competition, were so impressed with Phasey’s work that they invited him to North Carolina.
In 2021, The Department of Soil and Water Conservation secured a Project Impact Grant to help make the technology accessible for farmers.
“We have spent 16 million dollars in projects so far,” Executive Director Amanda Sand said. “We consider ourselves a conservation incubator.”
Phinite learned a lot from the wetland project and began to see the changes necessary to make their product commercially helpful for farmers.
“Lack of access to cost effective drying systems is why farmers have such a big problem with waste today,” Phasey said. “I felt this was a problem worth solving.”
Phinite is a drying system that mines solids from hog lagoons and dries them in onsite drying stations using natural air flow and remotely operated equipment. Within 4-6 weeks, a batch of manure–approximately 100 tons–is dried. Then it is crushed and put through screen filters to prepare it for market.
“We are in the business of mining solids,” Phasey explained. “Solids are where the good minerals are, and 30% of them are within a foot of the liner in lagoons.” Phinite uses long-reach back hoes and other custom designed equipment to mine lagoons. They are able to harvest two years of manure for every one year of waste production. Set up in a research and test site on Dexter Edwards’ farm, they plan to have all the kinks worked out of the product and able to use them on farms as early as this October.
Phinite handles the whole process from mining to market sales and returns a percentage of the sales to the farmer as a return of investment on their asset. Initial costs to install the equipment as well as some small maintenance is the responsibility of the farmer, but the difficult technical operations and everything else are managed by Phinite.
Long term hog farmer, Phinite investor, and Phinite North American Representative Don Butler said, “in order to be successful, we have to address one of the biggest issues in North Carolina and that is our accumulating sludge. Phinite takes a problem and turns it into an asset. We think we have a valuable product that is perfectly timed for what is happening in the market (with fertilizer availability and cost). We view this as an ongoing mining operation with a revolving service.”
{p align=”left”}Dexter Edwards, an executive with Smithfield Foods and one of the largest hog farmers in the state, said, “we’ve had a lot of people come to us claiming they had a solution. We are overproducing our product but today we have a solution that turns the waste burden into a product itself. I invested in bringing this to my property as long as Phinite was committed to making the changes to make it work. We are only time away from having this become a money maker for Duplin County. What we are going to be able to have is something that helps everyone. We will remove the argument that we are over producing (and we will have) a product to return to the farmland.”
Edwards is known for being a frugal investor, but the Phinite operations on his farm are considerably large. He is not the only investor that sees Phinite as a working solution. HogSlat, Prestige Farms, and several other large family farms have invested in the company.
Farmers with questions about the Phinite Drying System are encouraged to contact the company through email to: info@phinite-us.com, or by calling 910-337-5662.