KENANSVILLE — Ray Charles Hill, was arrested and charged for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and for possession of a firearm by a felon. The 66-year-old man was taken before a magistrate, who issued a $1,000,000 dollar secure bond. Hill was placed in the Duplin County Jail.
On June 3, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting with “the suspect still on the scene” at a home located on Tapp Farm Road in Pink Hill. According to a Sherif’s Office report, when deputies arrived, they found the suspect in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Hill was found in possession of a shotgun. Deputies detained Hill and secured his firearm.
Once inside the residence deputies located the victim, Malik Pettiway with a severe gunshot wound. The 33-year-old man was in critical condition at the time he was transported by EMS to seek medical care.
Detectives spoke to Hill about the incident and he gave enough information to support initial claims of his involvement.
Hill was previously convicted of at least one felony, which takes away his legal ability to possess a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.