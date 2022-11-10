...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
