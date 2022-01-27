KENANSVILLE — Duplin County libraries have been forced offline due to a potential cybersecurity threat for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
According to Laura C. Jones, Duplin County Public Library director, this cyber infiltration is an isolated issue affecting the library server only, unlike the 2020 malware attack which took down several county departments for weeks, prompting a hefty investment in a top-of-the-line county network.
“When they had the big one that took the whole county out, they separated us all,” said Jones. “We all have our own servers now. This is just the library server with us being connected to the company that manages our library.”
Thanks to county officials’ prompt action and diligence, IT experts were able to detect and neutralize a potential cybersecurity breach.
“Duplin County IT found potential infiltration into the library server from an outside entity. This infiltration gave the entity potential to go out into the web where they could misbehave disguised as Duplin County Library,” said Jones.
“Our IT Department had to disconnect from the server at this time. Several attempts have been made to re-connect and each time has been met with another invasion within a short time,” Jones added.
When the Duplin Times reached out to County Manager Davis Brinson, to find out if the situation with the library could make the rest of the county network’s servers vulnerable to the same infiltration, he explained that it was not a threat, because the network is segmented.
According to Jones, the invasion was first detected during the holiday season, when most entities are closed, which made the process take longer.
Jones shared that all the Duplin County library branches had their staff switch to manual checkouts.
“We continue to do this on a daily basis to ensure that our patrons have access,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, we are not able to offer access to our e-books at this time. This impacts our Overdrive and Libby app patrons.”
“This is having a tremendous negative impact on our e-book readers,” said Jones, noting that the library’s e-book readership has increased tremendously since the pandemic.
And being off-line has caused frustration for ebook readers who can’t get in. “We have been getting a lot of phone calls,” she added.
“We are going to cloud-based operations so we don’t have to worry about that any more,” said Jones.
Moving all library operations to a cloud-based system will not a quick fix, as the migration process is detailed and time-consuming. The migration process will include all of their circulation, cataloging, acquisitions, and collection management operations.
The migration of all Duplin County libraries except for Wallace, which is a private library, is expected to be completed around mid February.
According to Brinson, there are no plans to move the entire county’s network onto a cloud-based system, but they are moving certain applications.
“Some software systems don’t support self hosting only cloud-based operations,” said Brinson. “I rely on my IT director and his staff to make the decisions as to how software applications are hosted based on their expertise.”
Brinson shared that the cause was determined to be a port scan, and that the library server was older and outdated and was no longer supported by Microsoft.
“There were no updates or patches for that piece of hardware so we were left with no other choice. We were already in the process of upgrading the server to a different environment anyway when the attack was identified,” said Brinson.
Jones is confident that these steps will help prevent future disruptions and wants to tell library patrons the following statement, “We understand your frustration and the great disappointment with your inability to access the book you’ve been “waiting in line for” for weeks, if not longer. Please know that you have not and will not lose your place in the queue and when our system opens on the cloud you will be able to access all e-books.”
For more updates, readers can contact Jones at 910-296-2117 or follow the Duplin County Library Facebook page at facebook.com/duplincountylibrary.