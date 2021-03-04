POTTERS HILL — Two firefighters received minor injuries responding to a tractor-trailer on fire on Feb. 24, officials said.
According to the Potters Hill Fire Department’s Facebook, crews responded via mutual aid to a log truck fire around noon. Officials said 14 members of the department responded with Potters Hill Engine 1, Engine 2, Tanker 1, Brush 1, and Rescue 1.
The fire was controlled in around an hour, and two injuries to firefighters were reported, but officials said both avoided serious injury.