The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer services recently announced that all North Carolina poultry shows, and public sales will be suspended until further notice due to the threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
According to the announcement, suspended activities include exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in the state.
According to the announcement, since March 29, HPAI has been detected at seven commercial poultry facilities in Johnston and Wayne counties. More than 90,000 turkeys and more than 280,000 broilers have been depopulated and composted on-site to prevent further spread of the virus.
“This suspension is due to the continued spread of HPAI that has affected commercial and backyard flocks in numerous states, including North Carolina,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin. “We do not make this decision lightly. HPAI is a serious threat to our poultry industry and this is a precaution to help limit the introduction of the virus to backyard and commercial flocks.”
• Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling
• Greenish diarrhea
This type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. There are no cases to date of this strain of HPAI infecting a person. The virus is also not considered a food safety threat and infected birds do not enter the food supply. All properly cooked poultry products are safe to consume.
Poultry owners need to practice strict biosecurity.
This includes keeping flocks indoors without access to outside and reporting sick birds to your local veterinarian, the NCDACS Veterinary Division at 919-707-3250, or the NC Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System at 919-733-3986.