KENANSVILLE — Clifford’s Law, a bill that passed into law last September, requiring the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to establish visitation protocols that will become effective during an emergency or disaster declaration resulting in a facility’s suspension of the regular visitation policy, is now in place.
Clifford’s Law ensures that families have access to their loved ones in long-term care facilities. The visitation protocols are designed to protect a fundamental human need — the connection to family.
“I am happy to say that after a long struggle we finally have HB 351 “Clifford’s Law” in place. I hope this will give families the hope that their loved ones will never again be denied having any family members or their designated friends visit them because of unreasonable disaster declarations,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon (R-Duplin), who is the primary sponsor of House Bill 351.
In a letter written by Chief Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Kody H. Kinsley, he shared the visitation protocols and announced the immediate implementation.
“I use this opportunity to remind us that safe and consistent visitation is important for the well-being of patients, residents, families, friends, and guardians,” wrote Kinsley.
Clifford’s Law was named after the brother of Kenansville’s resident Mary Jernigan. Clifford, who has been in long-term care for more than five decades, found himself in a difficult position isolated from his family. The abrupt change happened when Jernigan was not allowed to visit him for approximately 14 months due to a prohibition on visitation during the pandemic. He lost 25 pounds during the heist of the pandemic. Clifford’s story is one among thousands of families who saw a severe decline in their loved one’s physical and mental health due to lockdowns and isolation in long-term care facilities.
The visitation protocols now established provide each resident with the right to one preapproved visitor and one preapproved alternate visitor. The preapproved visitor, or if the preapproved visitor is unavailable, the preapproved alternate visitor, shall be allowed to visit the resident at least twice per month during the declared disaster or emergency.
Additionally, each facility is required to explain and provide to each resident written notification of the visitation protocols prior to admission.