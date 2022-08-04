KENANSVILLE — Clifford’s Law, a bill that passed into law last September, requiring the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to establish visitation protocols that will become effective during an emergency or disaster declaration resulting in a facility’s suspension of the regular visitation policy, is now in place.

Clifford’s Law ensures that families have access to their loved ones in long-term care facilities. The visitation protocols are designed to protect a fundamental human need — the connection to family.

