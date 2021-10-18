KENANSVILLE - At the September Board Meeting, members assessed and discussed recent COVID-19 data including local vaccination rates, new case rates, deaths, and hospitalizations related to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.
In late May, Duplin County experienced a weekly positivity rate of 1.9% with only 45 individuals in isolation for laboratory confirmed COVID-19 tests. Around that same time, Governor Cooper launched the “Vax Up or Mask Up” campaign. This
campaign targeted North Carolina businesses and community organizations and encouraged use of posted signage recommending face coverings for employees and visitors who were not fully vaccinated. At this time, Executive Order 215 also remained in effect requiring face coverings in setting such as child care centers, schools, hospitals, doctor offices, and other high-risk settings.
For several weeks following the new campaign, Duplin County enjoyed low rates of COVID-19. However, positivity rates increased from 3.3% to 8.4% from June 27 to July 4.
. This increase continued through the week of July 18 when county positivity rates peaked at 16.3%. Over the next 11 weeks, Duplin County positivity rates steadily decreased while vaccination rates increased. As of Oct. 15, the county’s positivity rate was 5.6%. Since early 2020, COVID-19 has impacted our families and neighbors personally, mentally, emotionally, and financially. To date, 183 deaths in Duplin County have been attributed to COVID-19.
The mission of the Duplin County Health Department is to prevent, promote, and protect the health and well-being of all Duplin County residents by detecting, investigating, and preventing the spread of disease. As your health leaders, the Duplin County Board of Health would like to recommend that you consider two actions:
First, if you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine, please get vaccinated! Vaccination remains the most effective strategy to protect yourself and others against severe disease, hospitalization, and death associated with COVID-19.
According to NCDHHS, nearly all new COVID-19 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Also, unvaccinated individuals make up approximately 90% of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccination rates in eastern North Carolina counties range from 76% fully vaccinated (of the vaccine-eligible population) down to 41%.
As of Oct. 15, 46% of eligible Duplin County citizens have been fully vaccinated which puts Duplin County in the lower 25% of all North Carolina counties. We urge you to protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated. DON’T WAIT TO VACCINATE!
Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines to find a vaccine location near you.
Secondly, please wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status. Masking indoors, in high-risk settings, and around others with high-risk health conditions can help slow the spread and protect everyone particularly when physical distancing is a challenge.
Community, faith, and business leaders are encouraged to to help communicate safe and effective practices that will protect our community.
Together, we can slow the spread. We are Duplin Strong.