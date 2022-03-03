KENANSVILLE — In December 2021 Justin Edwards announced his bid to move forward for the role of Duplin County Commissioner for District 3. Edwards filed as a Republican candidate.
Edwards grew up in the Cedar Fork community on a small family farm, where he, his wife Erica, and their two children reside. Edwards serves as the Duplin County Farm Bureau Federation president and is a full-time farmer.
Q. Why have you decided to run for a seat on the Duplin County Board of Commissioners?
A. As I look back on my life, my family, and my community, I realize the privileges we have and the successes we’ve experienced are no accident. They are simply part of the dream that our ancestors had for us. They made sacrifices that to some people are unimaginable today, all to see the next generation succeed and experience a life that is better than the one they lived. This is also my dream for my family and the citizens here in Duplin County.
Q. What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in Duplin County?
A. In the most recent state budget, the legislature appropriated roughly 49 million dollars for Duplin County to use on infrastructure needs. As county commissioner, I will work with the other board members and department heads to identify needs and use these funds in ways that are beneficial to all of our citizens. With the currently inflated cost of construction, it is my hope we can wait until material prices are more realistic to pre-covid, pre-Biden.
Recently, our farmers have been in the planning and development process of being a producer of renewable natural gas via methane digesters on our hog farms. For this product to reach its market it has to be relocated from the farms where it is produced to the site where it is inserted into the natural gas pipeline system. This technological advance on our farms may need additional support from elected officials at the local and state levels.
Q. What would your top 2-3 priorities be if elected?
A. Many homeowners in District 3 have lost their homes multiple times to floodwaters, mostly in the Chinquapin and Northeast communities. Monies have been appropriated by our state and federal governments to help in the efforts to mitigate flood risks and help clean up some creeks and tributaries. A top priority would be to help this come to fruition and help prepare these communities for future events.
As we come out of isolation/quarantine mandates associated with COVID, we as a county owe it to our children to get them successfully back on grade level. There are mixed emotions in our county among parents regarding the education of our children. I will work with our board of education to see faith and trust restored in our county school system.
Q. What area of Duplin County services do you feel needs more resources?
A. There are probably several departments that could use more resources. I will work with our county manager and fellow board members to identify and allocate needs. Also, keep in mind, Duplin County currently has a substantial debt load from multiple projects over the last two decades with the most recent being the much-needed school improvements that occurred a few years ago. It will be a priority as a county commissioner to continue to reduce this debt load, free up capital, and look to the future to see what improvements and needs are upcoming so that our county can be prepared to address them.
Q. Should any part of the county budget be shielded from cuts? And if so, which area?
A. No one ever wants to cut budgets, myself included. As long as our county manager and the department leaders continue to be responsible with their budgets, mindful of spending, and remember the taxpayers that fund them, I do not see this being an issue.
Q. What is your take on mandates?
A. When a government takes it upon itself to mandate a society on unproven, politically biased opinions, that is truly an infringement on our personal and religious freedoms. I hope our elected officials have learned what the consequences are of shutting down a civilization. While some things are still unknown about the mandate’s effectiveness, we have learned how divisive they are to our society, and how fragile our supply chains are to disruption.
Q. What is your stance on the claims of discriminatory impact from industrial hog operations? Are the current land-use regulations and permitting processes doing enough to secure the public health interest? And how about policies that protect the livelihood of Duplin County farmers affected by it?
A. As a Duplin County farmer and swine operation permittee, I truly believe there are no better environmental stewards than our farmers. We implement many practices that keep our rivers and streams clean and our air crisp and pure. North Carolina pork producers specifically are regulated by NCDEQ and required by law to keep a thorough account of records for EVERY activity on the farm, from yearly rainfall to how many animals the farm produces in a year. The pork industry is one of the most regulated in North Carolina agriculture.
I have worked with our elected officials and industry representatives on local, state, and national issues affecting local agriculture, including multiple Right To Farm Acts. As Duplin County Farm Bureau Federation President, representing Duplin County agriculture is my job and I do it with honor.