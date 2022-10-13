KENANSVILLE — The race for the Duplin County Sheriff’s seat is heating up as we approach the start of early voting on Thursday, Oct. 20. Duplin voters will choose a new Sheriff for the first time in 20 years, as outgoing Sheriff Blake Wallace retires after serving for five terms.

The Duplin Times invited candidates Stratton Stokes (Rep) and Dexter Fort (Dem) to participate in a Candidate Q & A feature to help local voters learn more about their views and break down their priorities.

