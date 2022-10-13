KENANSVILLE — The race for the Duplin County Sheriff’s seat is heating up as we approach the start of early voting on Thursday, Oct. 20. Duplin voters will choose a new Sheriff for the first time in 20 years, as outgoing Sheriff Blake Wallace retires after serving for five terms.
The Duplin Times invited candidates Stratton Stokes (Rep) and Dexter Fort (Dem) to participate in a Candidate Q & A feature to help local voters learn more about their views and break down their priorities.
Both candidates were provided with the same questions to ensure fairness. Q&As are displayed in the order they were received.
Q & A with candidate Stratton Stokes
Q. Why have you decided to run for Duplin County Sheriff? Why should people vote for you?
A. My background and experience in law enforcement, the court system and being a business owner gives me the unique skills to effectively lead the Sheriff’s Office. I believe these skills will allow me to effectively lead and improve the office and make our communities a safer place to live and work.
People should vote for me because I deeply care for the people of Duplin County, have the knowledge and experience, and know I can make a difference. I will lead by example and work with the citizens. By working with the public, we can solve community problems and improve our communities. By working together, citizens and law enforcement can reduce crime, drug abuse and gang activity that plague our communities.
Q. What are the main issues that you will like to address if elected Sheriff? And How?
A. I am committed and believe we can make our communities safer by collaboration and working together. The first step in this process is being accessible to the public, listening to one another’s perspective and building trust as we find solutions that work.
I am committed to having an office that fosters teamwork with community and within the office itself. My focus will be on the following:
SCHOOLS
Through our continued partnership with our local school officials, we will tirelessly work to keep our children safe and secure. Through cooperation, determination, and collaboration we can make our schools safer and more secure so our children can benefit from the best learning environment we can provide. Through continued efforts I plan to work with the superintendent and the community to improve on training and implementing strong plans of safety for our children, teachers, and staff.
CRIME / DRUGS / HUMAN TRAFFICKING
I have a clear vision as we move forward. Duplin County is our home. By working together, we can make it better. We can make Duplin County safer by fighting drugs, crime, focusing on school safety and work with our community leaders. My office will focus on fighting the illicit drug trade. Drugs have continued to destroy the lives of our sons and daughters, destroyed families, and put burden on our public institutions. The drug trade is the fuel for many other crimes such as property crimes, homicides, and human trafficking. Many users must steal to supply their habit. Some dealers kill for money, drugs, or turf. Then there are those who are used as a commodity and trafficked for gain. I plan to build a strong coalition with our local, state, and federal partners to help combat these criminal elements facing our communities. With strong leadership, dedication, and a vision we can impact our community and the lives of all our citizens.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental health is a major issue that affects our community, court system, hospitals, and Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several years there has been a substantial increase of people in crises who need these services. Unfortunately, many end up in our jails and do not get the treatment they need. It is my commitment to work with our community partners to help these patients find treatment.
Q. What is the top concern you are hearing from Duplin residents?
A. The main concerns I hear from Duplin County residents are general crime, drug activity and gangs.
General crime, drug and gang activity are the concerns I’m hearing from residents. By working together, communicating with each other, and remaining vigilant, we can tackle these issues. We must be united and send the message that this behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. This begins with law enforcement building relationships with the community, community trusting their law enforcement and citizens reporting criminal activity. Together we can make a difference.
Q. In the past couple of years there’s been a lot of negativity toward law enforcement. What can police do, locally, to improve attitudes about all that?
A. It is crucial that law enforcement build strong relationships of mutual trust with the communities they serve. Law enforcement rely on the cooperation of communities to devise solutions to crime and social issues. Equally community members willingness to trust law enforcement depends on whether they believe law enforcement actions reflect principles of justice.
As Sheriff I will focus on the following to help bridge that divide: 1) Continue being visible in the community and interact with the public; 2) Acknowledge the challenges communities are facing and collaborate to find solutions; 3) Be transparent and accountable; 4) Promote internal diversity; 5) Ensure high ethical standards and 6) Offer professional growth opportunities.
Q. If elected Sheriff, how can your department demonstrate a commitment to transparency in its interactions with the media and the public?
A. Trust and transparency begin at the very top of any organization and flows down. It is my commitment to be transparent by releasing as much information as possible about incidents through news outlets, social media, and internet.
Q. What is something you see changing on your very first day/week, if elected Sheriff?
A. The Sheriff’s Office is a growing agency. On the very first day I would make it a point to communicate with every employee. On the first week I would make it a point to personally meet every employee and get to know them.
Q & A with candidate Dexter Fort
Q. Why have you decided to run for Duplin County Sheriff? Why should people vote for you?
A. I am running to be Sheriff of Duplin County because I love the folks who live here. This community has allowed me to marry, raise a family, and a start a small business. And while there are challenges in our rural community, my 25 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office has also revealed the multitude of opportunities this county has to offer. In order to realize these opportunities, there has to be the appropriate experience and leadership in place. I believe I have both. As the chief law enforcement officer in the county, I plan to build on the county’s strengths while also addressing the gaps in our communities in order to make it a better place for everyone. I’ve met many citizens in our community who are in need of representation and need a voice to represent their concerns. I am running for Sheriff to be that voice for everyone!
Access. I’m not a politician, and I’m not running for office for political gain. I sincerely want Duplin to be the best it can be, but this will require someone who will be responsive to the community; someone folks know and can trust. Our Duplin Family needs someone who can feel their pain, pray with them and use every tool the Sheriff’s Office can muster to make sure their lives, loved ones, and property are safe.
Q. What are the main issues that you will like to address if elected Sheriff? And How?
A. Mental Health. Drugs. School Safety
As Sheriff, I intend to meet with other community leaders and elected officials to discuss ways to advocate for our neighbors who are suffering from mental illnesses. Individuals with mental illnesses require rehabilitation. The never-ending cycle of locking up mental health patients without proper treatment is beginning to put a strain on our system and taxpayer dollars.
Many of our Duplin residents are affected by the effects of drugs in our communities. When a loved one uses drugs, the functionality of a family is jeopardized. I am deeply discouraged by the effects of drug use on so many young people. Once again, the family unit bears a heavy burden. Our organization will need to strengthen its relationships within our communities. To eradicate illegal substances from our county, the Sheriff’s office must collaborate with the community. People must develop trust in our deputies in order to assist them in combating this. When members of the community trust deputies, they become our deputies’ eyes and ears. But we sworn officers must earn the community’s trust, and I intend to lead the charge.
For learning to take place, our students and educators must feel safe and valued. To keep our schools safe, the Sheriff’s office cannot operate in isolation. To ensure the safety of our schools, we must be able to coordinate with all local and state law enforcement agencies. I have a plan to strengthen those ties.
Q. What is the top concern you are hearing from Duplin residents?
A. Whether I visit barber shops, daycares, or supermarkets, people come up to me and ask, “What are you going to do about these drugs.”
Let me say to our Duplin community that I absolutely hear your concern!
Q. In the past couple of years there’s been a lot of negativity toward law enforcement. What can police do, locally, to improve attitudes about all that?
A. Officers of the law must always remember that they are there to protect citizens. They work for the people. Citizens, on the other hand, must respect the officer’s authority. The officer, however, must earn the respect of the people he or she serves. This can only be accomplished by cultivating genuine relationships. Officers must be present when things are going well as well as when there is a problem. I intend to assist officers in strengthening relationships within our county.
Q. If elected Sheriff, how can your department demonstrate a commitment to transparency in its interactions with the media and the public?
A. I believe we must be careful about what we model in front of our citizens. When ordinary citizens witness deputies interacting and displaying family-centered character, order, and respect, trust will follow. I also believe that agencies should show not only criminals, but also upright citizens doing good deeds and community successes. It is critical to identify criminals for the safety of our citizens, but it is also critical to demonstrate positive aspects of the community. We have a lot of good things going on in Duplin, and I’m committed to highlighting as much of it as possible. This, I believe, will aid in the development of trust and transparency in our county. Displaying both the good and the bad contributes to maintaining balance and transparency.
Q. What is something you see changing on your very first day/week, if elected Sheriff?
A. My first initiative will be to hold community meetings across the county. I intend to visit each precinct and hold forums with officers and members of the community. We need to get to know one another better. Officers must be familiar with the people they protect, and citizens must be aware of who is assigned to protect them. These meetings may not take place on the first day or week, but it is my intention to begin working on them the day I am elected Sheriff.
