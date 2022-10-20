Franklin Williams

Franklin O. Williams, Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman, was inducted into the 2022 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Southeast Region Conservation Hall of Fame earlier this summer.

 Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District

KENANSVILLE — Franklin Williams currently serves as the Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a position he has held for more than three decades. Williams is seeking re-election to keep his seat.

Q. Can you tell us a bit about yourself? Where are you from, how long have you served as a Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor?