NC House of Representatives candidates
Duplin Times

KENANSVILLE — Early voting is in full swing for the 2022 General Election, with only six more days until election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting continues through Nov. 5 at 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville.

This week the Duplin Times invited Republican incumbent Jimmy Dixon, who is currently serving his fourth term, and Democrat candidate Wesley L. Boykin, to participate in a Candidate Q & A feature to help local voters learn more about their views and what they stand for. Dixon and Boykin will vie for the NC House of Representatives District 4 seat.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com