KENANSVILLE — Early voting is in full swing for the 2022 General Election, with only six more days until election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting continues through Nov. 5 at 165 Agriculture Dr., in Kenansville.
This week the Duplin Times invited Republican incumbent Jimmy Dixon, who is currently serving his fourth term, and Democrat candidate Wesley L. Boykin, to participate in a Candidate Q & A feature to help local voters learn more about their views and what they stand for. Dixon and Boykin will vie for the NC House of Representatives District 4 seat.
Both candidates were provided with the same questions to ensure fairness. Q & As are displayed in the order they were received.
Q & A with incumbent Jimmy Dixon
Q. Why have you decided to run for NC House of Representatives District 4? Why should people vote for you?
A. My motivations for seeking re-election are the same as they were 12 years ago; To establish and maintain sound economic practices so all in the private sector who want to be successful can have the opportunity to do so and to get government out of their way.
We have achieved unparalleled growth and success in North Carolina over the last 12 years and I have had the honor to hold major responsibilities in our efforts. Experience matters and results count. A vote for Jimmy Dixon is a vote to maintain key leadership roles affecting critical issues facing House District 4.
Q. What are your budget priorities and how would they impact families in Duplin County?
A. Spend less than we take in and prioritize government appropriations to essential needs especially public safety and education.
Q. What do you see as the biggest challenges Duplin’s residents, businesses and many visitors face that you as a representative can have a positive impact?
A. Public safety, inflation, and ultra-liberal efforts to attack religion and families. I have established good relationships with all the key leaders in the Republican Majority which gives me a meaningful voice when critical decisions are made.
Q. Given our current economy, and considering 18.2% of Duplin County’s population lives below the poverty line, what would you do to ease financial burden for people of District 4?
A. Continue to let them keep more of their money in their pockets rather than sending it to Raleigh. Continue to increase the standard deductions—In 2011 the standard deduction for a married couple was $7,500. Over the last 12 years we have increased that to $25,500. Thus, a married couple pays no state income tax on the first $25,500; that greatly helps those in lower income brackets. Remember, until I got to Raleigh the Democrats started taxing couples at $7,500.
Q. What are the issues that affect Duplin County’s Agriculture? How would you address them?
A. Federal regulations such as Waters of the United States and the threat of litigation especially toward livestock producers. I will continue to improve and safeguard our “Right To Farm” laws. Food does not come from the grocery store. It comes from hard working family farmers and their corporate partners who are supplying us with good, nutritious, safe, and affordable food.
Q. If elected/re-elected, how will you support job growth, new business development in Duplin?
A. Continue to improve K-12 education and our Community College system. Mr. CEO may locate here but Mrs. CEO wants her children in good k-12 schools. Mr. CEO wants good job training for workers who don’t want a four year degree.
Q. What role should local law enforcement play in enforcing immigration laws? Would you support refugees moving to District 4?
A. Public safety is and should be our number one priority. I will certainly do all I can to restore faith in and respect for our law enforcement efforts. The attempt to defund the police by Democrats has been a slam in the face of the brave men and women who work to protect us and our children from lawless thugs. All lives matter to me.
Q. Do you support the current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks? Why?
A. I am Pro Life! Abortion should be rare and safe. Rape, incest, and critical health issues for the mother should be properly considered. Life begins at conception. Men and women have a very free choice about practices capable of producing life. When that free choice leads to the creation of a unique life, that life has an “unalienable” right to be protected and founded as a Christian nation America should protect all lives.
Q. Do you support closing loopholes that allow individuals convicted of stalking and domestic violence misdemeanors to purchase guns? Why or why not?
A. I think that our existing gun laws, when properly enforced, are sufficient. It is the person not the gun that does the damage. Mean, bad people don’t care about a law. Our children see—right at their fingertips-too much violence. We can and should do something about that.
Q & A with Wesley L. Boykin
Q. Why have you decided to run for NC House of Representatives District 4? Why should people vote for you?
A. My name is Dr. Wesley L. Boykin. I was born and reared in the Friendship Community of Warsaw in Duplin County, I have many classmates, friends and relatives throughout Duplin and Wayne counties. I understand the needs and desires of the residents of all cultural backgrounds. I am running for the NC House of Representatives, District 4 because the majority of the families and residents of Duplin County and southern Wayne County are not equally represented in our legislative process. I believe my multi-cultural professional experiences have equipped me with a broad understanding of how to connect with all people in District 4 and build community-based relationships between citizens and businesses, especially the agricultural, e-commerce, education and human services areas.
District 4 needs someone who will give the power back to the people. I am equipped with the skills, care and desire to achieve this. The current house majority members supported a bill that limits the appointment powers of the Governor and have placed obstacles and road blocks to a fair and free election. I believe there should be a limit to the long slate of big-government bills designed to restrict freedoms of individuals that were successfully vetoed by our governor. The time to end unfriendly Big Brother rule in the NC government has come. That’s why I’m running. To give our fellow North Carolinians the respect, freedom and power to raise their children in loving interconnected families where every single household can thrive together.
Q. What are your budget priorities and how would they impact families in Duplin County?
A. My budget priorities are: Jobs and Economic Development- Job creation in the 21st Century Economy is critical to our long-term success as a community. The expansion of business in rural areas is the most critical piece of rural economic development. Large corporations typically do not choose rural areas in with which to locate because the lack of certain amenities such as nightlife, sports venues, entertainment, and educational opportunities. Therefore, rural areas must be intentional in its reliance upon small businesses and the intrinsic reinvestment within the community itself.
Public Education- Our schools are doing an excellent job with the human and material resources available to them. Educators are facing numerous unfunded mandates from the State and parents have overwhelming challenges to make ends meet on a week-to-week basis. This conflict presents obstacles to providing a “college and career ready” education to our young learners. Our legislature must make improving and enhancing the legislations that negatively impact the teaching and learning process in our schools.
Safety- Fund opportunities for law enforcement to build effective public safety strategies to create safe communities collaboratively with communities and local officials.
Health Care- Women’s Healthcare. Women have the right to make their own health care decisions without politicians getting in the way, but Big Government strong holds continue their harmful efforts to restrict reproductive rights. Politicians should not legislate decisions that should be between a woman, her family, and her doctor. Medicaid Expansion — I support Medicaid expanding Medicaid so that struggling families and individuals can get the health care coverage they need. Medicaid expansion is not just an issue for individuals of a certain socioeconomic status, it is an issue that affects us all. Failure to expand Medicaid is what keeps those with health insurance paying Higher Premiums, Higher Co-pays, and Higher cost for medical treatment/surgery because hospitals and Doctors charge their losses due to non-insured patients that come to the emergency room, back to those with paid insurance
Housing- Provide low cost loan and support to municipalities to provide public housing and assistance to maintain housing conditions.
Q. What do you see as the biggest challenges Duplin’s residents, businesses and many visitors face that you as a representative can have a positive impact?
A. For over a decade, North Carolina legislative, under the Republican leadership, have damaged to our state, passing corporate tax cuts instead of investing in education, undermining public health during the pandemic, cutting unemployment benefits to become one of the stingiest in the country, and blocking Medicaid expansion time after time. These are not unlike some of the biggest challenges facing Duplin County residents.
Q. Given our current economy, and considering 18.2% of Duplin County’s population lives below the poverty line, what would you do to ease financial burden for people of District 4?
A. If afforded the opportunity to represent you and the constituents of all of District 4, I will hold community and business forums to get your ideas and your suggestions on how to best develop and implement policy that identifies and provides solutions for the financial burdens for the people of District 4.
Q. What are the issues that affect Duplin County’s Agriculture? How would you address them?
A. District 4 is primarily a rural county. Both of my parents came from farming families. Our very survival was due to farm income and wages. I believe the values of the small family farm are what make North Carolina great. A sound farm economy supports rural economic development, provides thousands of jobs on and off the farm, and provides food and products for all of us, including multi-purpose crops such as hemp. I support efforts that will aid our farmers in adjusting to social, economic, and environmental challenges in a manner that allows them increasing efficiency, productivity, and profitability. I categorically oppose tariffs that directly or indirectly affects the agricultural community in District 4 and the State. I will use my expertise in research and my teambuilding skill to consult with District 4 agribusiness executives, local farmers, leaders, and community workers to identify optimum solutions to address this issue and other related issues. I will offer a fresh approach to agriculture revitalization, job growth, and equal opportunity for all who live in and support District 4.
Q. If elected/re-elected, how will you support job growth, new business development in Duplin?
A. I believe we should share public success with the citizenry. I would accomplish this by a) Establishing a meaningful local business and hiring growth initiative with gives locally based businesses automatic scoring advantages in bidding for public contracts in the overall hiring process of tax funded projects. b) Ensuring a meaningful living wage is paid to all employees in the all sector of our business sector, especially the agribusinesses
Q. What role should local law enforcement play in enforcing immigration laws? Would you support refugees moving to District 4?
A. State and local law enforcement officers cannot arrest someone solely for illegal presence for the purpose of deporting them because it is a civil violation, but they can arrest someone for the criminal offense of entering the country illegally. At the center of the current debate to permit state and local law enforcement to enforce immigration law is whether state and local law enforcement has the inherent authority to enforce civil immigration violations, such as a nonimmigrant who overstays his visa. While this issue still appears somewhat unclear from a legal by criminalizing all civil immigration violations, state and local law enforcement agencies could seemingly arrest and detain all immigration violators.
While some view this option as closing the existing loophole, others express concern that state and local law enforcement officials are not adequately trained to ascertain the difference between a bonafide asylum seeker and an individual who may be fraudulently trying to circumvent the system. Since federal immigration law is a complex body of law, it requires extensive training and expertise to adequately enforce. Some argue that there are a variety of documents that allow someone to be legally present in the United States and state and local law enforcement officials do not have the necessary training on how to differentiate between those documents. I support any person having the right to live wherever they choose as long as it is legal.
Q. Do you support the current state law banning abortion after 20 weeks? Why?
A. Personally, I don’t know what decision I would have made or supported if I had ever been in a situation where abortion was a choice. However, I do know that the choice should be up to the female, first and foremost, along with those who are most effected by that very personal decision. Having no choice is the worst scenario and based upon my belief system in the United States of America, this is un-American.
Q. Do you support closing loopholes that allow individuals convicted of stalking and domestic violence misdemeanors to purchase guns? Why or why not?
A. I don’t think a convicted felon of any violent crime should be allowed to own or possess a gun. The last session of the House, Democrats offered 10 bills to improve gun safety. The majority party leaders refused to hear any of the bills. A few of the ideas pushed by House Democrats and blocked by House Republicans include:
• “Red flag” laws that allow a judge after a hearing to temporarily take a gun away from someone who is at risk for suicide or violence
• “Safe storage” laws that require gun owners to safely store their firearms
• Limits on high capacity magazines; and
• Comprehensive background checks for anyone purchasing a gun
Closing loopholes to that allow unlawful and unwise access to guns is of utmost importance to public safety. Too often in our country and most recently, in our State Capital, we see the horror of weak gun control laws. With each mass shooting, from the massacre at Columbine High School in 1999, to the Raleigh neighborhood massacre earlier this month, it is evident and without questions, eliminating loopholes and strengthen laws are necessary. I have lived and worked in 10 states and without hesitation, I can say that North Carolina is a great state and we have some of the most intelligent and caring people in this country. We know how to make our communities safe; we just need leaders with the will to do it. I am the right person at this time to make sure this happens.