MOUNT OLIVE—Thousands of Pickle lovers flocked to the streets of Mount Olive for the annual North Carolina Pickle Festival in downtown Mount Olive
The two-day event kicked off Friday, April 22 from 6-9 p.m., and the fun continued all day on Saturday, April 23.
The 36th Mount Olive Pickle Festival returned after two years of being held on pause by the pandemic. The result was the largest festival on record with buzz exceeding all prior years leading into it.
“We had over 1.7 million people view the Mount Olive Pickle Festival post, and it was shared over 13,000 times,” said Chamber of Commerce President, Julie Beck.
Guests began trickling in to the festival the night prior for the live music and carnival rides downtown as well as the costumed Cuke Patch 5K Glow Run from 8-9 p.m.
In the morning, the race turned to biking as Tour de Pickle participants entered a 25-75 mile race that sent them into Duplin and Sampson counties and back downtown into the festivities.
Free parking at the University of Mount Olive Kornegay Arena filled quickly and spread into every available spot on campus and beyond. Buses shuttled guests from the UMO Kornegay Arena to the Welcome Center set up at R&R Brewing where they could take Pickle selfies and buy a can of R&R Brewing’s exclusive Pickletown beer.
Parking spaces downtown became prime real estate and sold as high as $10 per spot to park.
The Wayne County Cruisers Car Show filled the first two blocks of the festival with both new and vintage cars. Participants in the show were judged for specialty awards that were dispersed by 3 p.m. from the Cruisers.
Events on Saturday included helicopter rides over the town, pony rides, a petting zoo, vendors, live bands across multiple stages, dancers, vintage cars and tractors, and the NC Pickle Princess Court.
There were pickle eating contests, as well as cooking with pickles and carving fruit to celebrate the event.
There were several opportunities for selfies, but the most popular was posing along Seraphim Smith’s pickle jar mural on the corner of Main and Center Street.
Some of the bands that performed included Steel Country Express, Riggsbee Road, Shoot to Thrill, The Bridge Mount Olive, One Accord, and The Mount Olive First PH Church Praise Band.
Over 15 different artists performed on the Dancers stage including The Arts Company of Faison that has been in production for over 20 years.
One of the biggest events from the Dancers stage was the crowning of the 2022 Pickle Princess Court.
“The Pickle Princess Court is usually preceded by a pageant event,” said one of the recipient’s mothers, “this year the crowned court was done entirely through an application process.”
The crowds of people attending the event were not just locals; many came from all over the country as far as Texas and Ohio. Long lines of visitors waited for everything from free pickles to fried funnel cakes to lemonade and Southern Ground coffee.
“There are lines everywhere for everything,” one vendor said, “but people are so polite about it. They wait hours and don’t even seem to be mad about it.
One visitor, however, was seen trying to buy his way into a line. He was politely told, ‘Sir, you are going to get us both into trouble. I started back there (pointing to a spot almost two blocks past her), and that’s where you will need to start too.’ The lemonade was extra cold after standing in a line for over an hour for it.”
The family and pet-friendly event exposed guests to all the best that the Town of Mount Olive has to offer including some free publicity for the UMO Trojans athletes for Senior Days.
Festivities wrapped by 6 p.m. on Saturday, but guests can still experience the event online by reading some of the stories behind the event and trying some pickle recipes at https://ncpicklefest.org/.