The American Red Cross reported its currently facing their worst national blood shortage in more than a decade.
“Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available,” American Red Cross officials reported.
Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead.
“In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met,” said the report.
Pandemic challenges
The Red Cross continues to confront relentless challenges due to COVID-19, including about a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood as well as ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Additionally, the pandemic has contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.
“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”
Over the next month, about 59% of donation appointments remain unfilled in the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross and the NFL have partnered for National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the national blood shortage. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.
Who donations help
Kala Breder knows all too well how dire not having blood available can be. In July 2020, hours after the birth of her son by emergency Cesarean section, Breder developed a complication and began bleeding uncontrollably. As doctors fought to save her life, they exhausted the entire blood supply at the hospital as well as all available blood within a 45-mile radius. Ultimately, she was flown to another hospital because there wasn’t enough blood locally.
Breder credits the 58 different blood products she received with helping save her life. “Without one of those, I probably wouldn’t be here,” she said. “I needed every last unit.”
Volunteers needed
In addition to blood donors, the Red Cross also needs the help of volunteers to support critical blood collections across the country. Blood drive volunteers play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process. Blood transportation specialists – another volunteer opportunity − provide a critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood to hospitals in communities across the country. To volunteer to support Red Cross blood collections, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Beulaville
Monday, Jan. 24, 2:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., at the Beulaville Presbyterian Church, 205 East Main Street in Beulaville.
Richlands
Friday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., at the Community Christian Church, 222 Richlands Loop Road, in Richlands.
Kinston
Friday, Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m. — 4 p.m., at Lenoir County Extension, 1791 NC Hwy. 11 S #55 in Kinston.
Sunday, Jan. 30, 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., at Sharon United Methodist Church, 4106 Sharon Church Road in Kinston.
La Grange
Monday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., at La Grange Community Center, 410 E. Washington Street, in La Grange.