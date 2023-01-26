...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore announced Committee assignments for the 2023-24 legislative session last week.
Rep. Jimmy Dixon was re-appointed as Senior Chair of the House Agriculture Committee. He has also been re-appointed as Senior Chair of the House Appropriations for Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources and Vice Chair of Full Appropriations Committee.
“I am honored to continue serving the citizens of House district 4 and I thank everyone for their support and prayers,” said Dixon.
The standing committee on agriculture policy and the appropriation sub committee for agriculture are vital to the wellbeing of North Carolina’s number one economic driver--our family farmers and their families who produce the food and fiber to help our nation remain free and prosperous.
Additionally, Rep. Dixon will serve on six other standing committees: Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform, Energy and Public Utilities, Environment, Health, Redistricting, and Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House.
“I am grateful for Rep. Jimmy Dixon’s continued leadership for rural North Carolina in this upcoming session,” said Speaker Moore. “Rep. Dixon is a stalwart defender of conservative values and the Eastern North Carolina region, and he remains a key part of Republican leadership in the North Carolina House of Representatives.”