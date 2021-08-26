KENANSVILLE — A state report on the performance of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges shines a positive light on Duplin County’s James Sprunt Community College. The Kenansville institution counts itself as the only community college in the state with substantial enrollment growth, and also the only one that didn’t lose money.
The state’s accountability metric, the 2020 Performance Measures for Student Success Report, places James Sprunt first in the system in First Year Progression, and second in Curriculum Completion.
First Year Progression is based on the percentage of first-time fall credential-seeking curriculum students who graduated prior to or enrolled in post-secondary education for the subsequent fall semester. Curriculum Completion is the percentage of first-time fall credential-seeking curriculum students who graduate, transfer, or are enrolled during the fourth academic year with 42 successfully completed non-developmental hours.
It’s all a very technical way of measuring student numbers, but the local numbers look good.
JSCC President Dr. Jay Carraway credits the enrollment growth to the work of the faculty and staff at the college, and students who remained committed to education during the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our staff and faculty worked extremely hard to continue to recruit and retain our students throughout these challenging times,” said Carraway, who has been the college president since April 2019.
“We took many precautions to provide a healthy and safe learning environment, while delivering quality educational programs. Our faculty were able to pivot quickly to hybrid and online instructional delivery methods, and worked to stagger schedules and classes to accommodate students. They always put our students first.”
Total community college enrollment in the state fell 11 percent in the fall of 2020 compared to the fall of 2019, according to the report.
Despite being one of the smallest of North Carolina’s community colleges, James Sprunt was the only community college in the state to experience substantial enrollment growth in the past year. The curriculum program enrollment grew 6 percent last year, and the continuing education/workforce development short-term training programs grew by 104% in the past two years, and 49 percent in the past year.
Of the 4,418 community college-enrolled students in Duplin County, 69 percent, or 3,027, of them attend James Sprunt. Sampson Community College in Clinton has 11 percent and Cape Fear Community College, with campuses in New Hanover and Pender Counties, comes in with just 8 percent.
Carraway has stated that while James Sprunt will never be one of the larger community colleges in the state, it is his goal that it be the best and that Duplin County high school students see it as a first choice for furthering their academic careers, rather than a fallback option.
“As we continue to deal with the pandemic, we want to make sure that we do all we can to keep our students safe and to keep moving forward,” said Carraway.
Carraway also said college officials hope to keep the momentum going with 5-6 percent more growth for the following year.
“Once we get our students on campus, we want to make sure we meet their needs, and they’re all different, but want to make sure we meet their needs,” Carraway told WNCT.
“It’s a proud moment that during a time when we had a lot of obstacles to overcome, we were able to persevere, stay focused on our mission, which is providing opportunities for students in this community,” he said.
All students in the upcoming year will be going to school for free at James Sprunt.
“James Sprunt Community College is offering free tuition during the fall semester,” Carraway said. “Free tuition was approved for this semester in an effort to provide students an opportunity to attend college during this time.”
“We thought it was necessary to remove the potential for financial hardship due to tuition costs,” he added. “By doing this, we are providing students an opportunity to obtain high quality, in-demand credentials and degrees. We are confident this will help our community by developing a highly skilled and highly qualified workforce.”
Fall classes began at James Sprunt on Thursday.