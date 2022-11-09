KENANSVILLE – As general elections came to close and unofficial results are announced, Duplin County results show Republicans continue to sweep local races by thousands of votes.
In the run for the U.S. Senate, Republican Ted Budd defeated his opponents with 1,891,342 votes, receiving 50.71% of all votes. In Duplin County, he took 64.87% of all votes.
Republican Greg Murphy won the U.S. House of Representatives Third Congressional District race by a landslide receiving 67.55% of Duplin County votes and 67.03% in the state with a total of 165, 690 votes, beating his opponent, Democrat Barbara Gaskins by more than 84,000 votes.
Republican incumbent Brent Jackson, who ran unopposed for NC State Senate ninth Congressional District, received 11,039 votes in Duplin County and was re-elected with 47,151 total votes.
Republican incumbent Jimmy Dixon defeated his opponent, Democrat Wesley L. Boykin by landslide in the NC House of Representatives Fourth Congressional District race, receiving 66.86% of Duplin County votes. At the state level, Dixon received 16,387 votes, with his hometown accounting for 10,063 of the votes. Dixon beat his opponent by more than 8,600 votes.
“I am well pleased with the election results in Duplin County and express my gratitude to all our citizens who exercised their precious right to vote. I have been politically active in Duplin, Onslow, and Wayne counties for twenty-two years. Over those twenty-two years, we have elected excellent conservative Republicans who now comprise solid majorities on the two elected governing Boards. Additionally, our Duplin County District Attorney and Sheriff are committed conservative Republicans,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon. “I am again honored to represent all the citizens of House District 4.”
Republican Stratton F. Stokes won the Duplin County Sheriff race by a landslide with 9,891 votes, taking 65.29% of all Duplin County votes. He defeated his opponent, Democrat Dexter Fort by more than 4,600 votes.
Republican incumbent Pam Edwards defeated unaffiliated opponent, Wesley Miller, by more than 1,000 votes in the Duplin County Board of Education District 2 race. Edwards received 2,007 votes accounting for 68.38% of all votes.
Republican incumbent David Jones who ran unopposed for the Duplin County Board of Education District 3 race, was elected with 2,839 votes.
Republican incumbent Dexter Edwards, who ran unopposed for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 2 race, was re-elected with 2,616 votes.
Republican Justin Edwards, who ran unopposed for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 3 race, was elected with 2,842 votes.
Democrat incumbent Katie Quinn Harrell, who ran unopposed for the Duplin County Clerk of Superior Court, was elected with 9,590 votes.
Incumbents Ann Herring and Franklin Williams were both re-elected as Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors. Herring received 9,161 votes and Williams received 7,802 votes.
In the Judicial races, Republican incumbent Ernie Lee who ran unopposed for the District Attorney District 5 seat, received 10,961 votes in Duplin County, winning with 59,073 total votes.
In the race for N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3, Republican Richard Dietz received 10,033 votes in Duplin County. Dietz defeated his opponent, Democrat Lucy Inman, by 192,050 votes. He received a total of 1,950,323 votes.
Republican Trey Allen, defeated his opponent, Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV in the N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 race, he received 9,930 votes in Duplin County. Allen took the seat with 1,941,991 total votes, receiving 52.62% of all votes.
Republican Julee Tate Flood, won against her opponent, Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson, in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8 race. Flood received 9,876 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 1,941,252 total votes.
Republican Donna Stroud, won against her opponent, Democrat Brad A. Salmon in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 race. Stroud received 10,115 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 2,012,454 total votes.
Republican John M. Tyson, won against his opponent, Democrat Gale Murray Adams in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10 race. Tyson received 9,977 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 1,951,890 total votes.
Republican Michael Stading, defeated Democrat Darren Jackson in the N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 race. Stading received 9,948 votes in Duplin County and took the seat with 1,953,052 total votes.
Republican Bob Roupe, who ran unopposed for the N.C. Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 2, received 10,853 votes in Duplin County and was elected with a total of 58,264 votes.
Democrat Mario White, who ran unopposed for the N.C. Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 1, received 7,701 votes in Duplin County and was elected with a total of 35,996 votes.
Republican Morgan H. Swinson, who ran unopposed for the N.C. District Court Judge District 4 Seat 2, received 10,908 votes in Duplin County and was elected with a total of 57,707 votes.
The above results were released by the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Nov. 9, 2022, at 11:23 a.m. In Duplin County 48.78% of the 31,223 eligible registered voters in Duplin County took to the polls to cast their votes.
Absentee ballots postmarked on or before election day and received by the county board of elections by the return deadline will be added to the results as they are approved during the canvass period after election night.
For the latest updates, visit https://er.ncsbe.gov