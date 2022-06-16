Henri Nouwen, who died in September 1996, was a Dutch Roman Catholic priest and writer who became internationally known for his teachings.
After teaching for twenty years at the University of Notre Dame, Yale Divinity School, and Harvard Divinity School, he dedicated the last 10 years of his life to working at L’Arche Daybreak in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. There he worked with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Many of Nouwen’s writings focus on the importance of community and the challenge to be true to one’s status as a child of God. He identified what he called “the five lies of identity” which keep us from fulfilling our calling to be faithful and to do the right thing. The five lies are: (1) I am what I have; (2) I am what I do; (3) I am what other people say or think of me; (4) I am nothing more than my worst moment; and (5) I am nothing less than my best moment.
The struggle to do the right thing and the pressure to give less than our best because of our fear of what others might think is very real, especially in today’s polarized society. Yet, it is in difficult times especially that we must strive to be true to ourselves and do the right thing. Other well-known people have expressed sentiments similar to Nouwen’s “five lies of identity.”
Elizabeth Cady Stanton, the 19th century leader and activist for women’s rights said, “The moment we begin to fear the opinions of others and hesitate to tell the truth that is in us, and from motives of policy are silent when we should speak, the divine floods of light and life no longer flow into our souls.”
Parker Palmer, a profound thinker and writer on community and social change, said, “By faithfulness, I mean, given my limitations, given my fallibilities, cutting myself a lot of slack for my failure to do so, did I use my limited lifetime, to show up as fully as I know how, with what I’ve got?”
Mother Teresa of Calcutta observed, “I was never called to be successful; I was called to be faithful and, in my striving to be faithful my life will be fruitful and, because it is fruitful you could say I am successful.”
First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt, known for her outspokenness, leadership, and opinions, offered these two guidelines for being true to your ideals: “What other people think of me is none of my business” and “Do what you think is right in your heart. You’ll be criticized anyway.” Finally, Rev. Chris Baah Nartey, an alumnus of my seminary alma mater and a pastor in Ghana, advises, “Some people will criticize your actions and moves until they are faced with the same reason for your action and move to understand you. Just keep moving, God is King.”
Resisting the lies of identity will lead to more genuine lives and build a stronger community for us all.