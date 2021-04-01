KENANSVILLE — Jenny Bratcher, assistant manager of the County Squire, said customer takeout kept the restaurant going during a key part of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We also found out that customers want some of their favorite entrees to take home with them,” she said.
The winery/restaurant that has been a go-to place for Duplinites since 1961, did have to shut its doors for a few weeks.
But it emerged under reduced capacity percentages from the orders of Gov. Roy Cooper, who last week increased occupancy for outdoor and indoor activities and businesses.
And as Bratcher found out, “being there” is as important as the food, drink or activity.
One couple, who frequent the establishment on Friday nights, improvised during a shutdown period.
“They came here on their anniversary every year, and this time drove an RV and had a picnic with our food in our parking lot,” said Bratcher, an employee at the Country Squire since 1985.
Cooper’s executive orders lets museums, retail businesses, salons, personal care and grooming establishments operate at 100 percent capacity, subject to wearing face masks and six-foot social distancing.
Restaurants, bars, wineries, gyms and fitness centers can be at 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors.
Bars, movie theaters, auditoriums and sports fields can be at 50 percent capacity.
Some restaurants, fitness centers and businesses apparently did not survive the pandemic since they have not reopened.
Traffic on recreation fields is starting to slowly return to normal.
“People are ready to play and are glad to be back out there,” said Wallace Parks Director Dave Buzzell. “While we all made the right call concerning safety, it’s time to get back, using safety guidelines.”
Buzzell said all county recreation centers have enough space to spread out to meet recommended spacing requirements.
“We don’t have every player in a dugout, for example,” Buzzell said. “We have a roped off area outside the dugout.”
Buzzell said when sports resumed, not as many players returned. About 50 youth played basketball. About 200 is a normal showing.
“Many didn’t want to wear a mask and some found it wasn’t as they expected it would be,” Buzzell said.
But they have returned to the baseball and softball diamonds.
“We have five (baseball) teams, tied for the most in our league,” Buzzell said. “We have four T -ball and six Blast ball (T-ball for 3- and 4-year-olds) teams and two softball teams.
“We’re real happy with those numbers. We lost considerable money from things like concessions and registration fees.”
Gov. Cooper’s restriction easing came about because 31 percent of North Carolinians over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 18 percent are fully vaccinated.
More than 4 million doses have been administered.
The Department of Health and Human Services also released updated suggestions on schools from grades K-12 returning to in-person learning.
Plan A has been widely adopted across the state as districts and educators support students returning to the classroom.
Yet while cases and deaths are down statewide and in Duplin County, health officials have warned the public that the pandemic is not in the rear-view mirror.
“We are in a promising place,” said NC Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “With North Carolina’s Covid-19 key metrics improving and vaccinations increasing, we can responsibly use our dimmer-switch approach to easing restrictions guided by science and data.
“We can move forward if we do it safely.”
Beginning today (Thursday), additional essential workers and people living in other congregate settings, such as student dormitories, will be eligible for vaccination.
Essential workers include frontline workers who do not have to do in-person for work, and those in a range of sectors such as construction, energy, financial services, public works and others.
There is an accelerated timeline for moving to Groups 4 and 5 for vaccine eligibility, with the rest of Group 4 eligible today and all adults eligible beginning April 7