KENANSVILLE — Gladys Dewitt, a retired detention officer, was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at the April Board of County Commissioners meeting in Kenansville.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is the highest honor a person can receive and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

