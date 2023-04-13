KENANSVILLE — Gladys Dewitt, a retired detention officer, was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at the April Board of County Commissioners meeting in Kenansville.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is the highest honor a person can receive and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
“On behalf of Duplin County Board of Commissioners and the governor, we want give you the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for your exceptional service to Duplin County,” said Sheriff Stratton Stokes as he presented Dewitt with a plaque.”
Dewitt served in Duplin County for over three decades as a detention officer and retired last December. After a few words from Dewitt thanking everyone and making a special mention of Commissioner Elwood Garner’s father for giving her the opportunity, each commissioner took time to share a few words of appreciation.
“I brought some people for you to take care of over the years and it is not often that someone will give a life time to a job,” said Commissioner Jesse Edwards. “Thank you for your service.”
Commissioner Elwood Garner, who worked with Dewitt nearly 20 years ago spoke about her character and dedication.
“You took me under your wing, you showed me what was right, you showed me what I needed to do and for that I am very grateful,” said Commissioner Garner. “I appreciate the kind words you said about my father, he thought the world of you... Even before I worked there, I spent a lot of time at that jail — it was my second home, and you were like a second mother. In my 13-year-career of working at the Sheriff’s Office, I have never seen you mad... “You come to work with a smile in your face, and you enjoyed your job, and if we did not agree, we could always talk about it and agree to disagree.”
In other business:
After a public hearing, a motion was approved to name Randall Hill Lane, and Alison Hill Lane, both in the Wolfscrape Township in Mount Olive. Also a public hearing was scheduled for May 1, to receive public comments for the naming of a lane in the Magnolia Township: Racoon Branch Lane.
Kebby Schweinburg was appointed to the Animal Advisory Board for a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
The Board approved a request from Nitella Faison, Victim Advocate for Coastal Horizon Center, Rape Crisis Center to adopt a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Sexual Assault Awareness Month, aims to raise public awareness about sexual violence and to educate the community about how to prevent it.
Commissioners approved a request to budget an Innovations in Animal Waste Management Phase II grant in the amount of $6,000. Funds available from the NC Foundation for Soil and
Water Conservation. The Promoting Innovations in Animal Waste Management Phase II project is a regional effort to promote innovative approaches to manure and sludge management via a low-cost sludge dryer.
The Board approved to award a contract to Superior Metal Structures & Concrete, LLC in the amount of $29,600 to build a 30’ x 40’ metal storage building on a concrete slab.
The Board authorized a grant project in the amount of $98,125 for a new Connector Taxiway A3 project at the Duplin County Airport. According to George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager/Airport Director, this is part of the planned growth and development approved on the Airport Master Plan. “The NC Division of Aviation said if we design it, they will fund the construction of it,” said Futrelle, adding that the Airport Commission has reviewed and approved the proposed work authorization with Parrish & Partners.
The Board approved to execute a lease agreement with the State of North Carolina for the NC Forest Service Aviation Division Facility at the Duplin County Airport. The lease will generate $45,738 in revenue annually, with a 5% increase in revenue every five years.
The Board approved an agreement for engineering and design for water and sewer improvements at Duplin County AirPark in the amount of $130,800.