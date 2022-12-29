KENANSVILLE — Patty Hargrove, a Duplin County retired nurse, was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Dec. 19 County Commissioners Meeting. Hargrove served as a public health nurse for three decades, first in Sampson County and Duplin County since 1998.
“She was an enhanced registered nurse for child health for 29 years. This provided the ability to perform physical assessments and to provide preventative care for the underserved and at-risk children of Sampson and Duplin counties. Additionally, she has provided services for and supervised a number of public health case management programs while in Duplin County to include child service coordination, maternal care coordination, newborn, postpartum, home visit programs, adolescence parenting program, adolescence pregnancy prevention program, community care of North Carolina and the maternal outreach workers,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Department Director, who presented Hargrove with the award, and a retirement plaque.
“While she has worked at the Duplin County Health Department, she served as the chairman and review coordinator for the local Child Fatality Prevention team and was a longtime member of the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. During her last five years as a public health nurse, she has led the county Employee Wellness Department.”
Other business discussed at the meeting:
- During public comment, Greenevers Mayor Diane Brown and Barry McGee addressed the board to talk about the Greenevers Grasshoppers ages 10-12 basketball league, who for the past two years have not been able to participate in the athletic league with the other towns. Mayor Brown explained that the team had been playing for 15-20 years.
“Once the pandemic was lifted the children congregated again and they were able to play. These children went to the Baptist Ministry of Charity Middle School and they practiced last year, and Mr. McGee went to Wallace and asked them if the children could play. He spoke to a man named Mr. David. Mr. David said no, the children could not play, so the children were brokenhearted. We tried to make them feel better and understand what had happened. This year the same thing has happened. These children practiced hard. They were looking forward to playing in the league and now they cannot play again. Mr. Barry went and spoke to Mr. David. Mr. David said the schedule was already made out. The children could not play. We had no notifications about the schedule. These children are being deprived of this game and we don’t understand why,” said Mayor Brown. “I have called all around trying to find out why this is happening. I spoke to the Athletic Department of James Keenan and he told me that he was not in charge of this department and it was the county’s association that runs this for the children. So that’s why we’re here today to speak to the county commissioners to give us an understanding of why the Greenevers Grasshoppers cannot be allowed to play in the league. This is the second time and we’re trying to keep these children off the street and trying to give them the upbringing that they deserve and they want to have. We just cannot understand why they keep on saying no to these children.”
The commissioners asked questions and after gathering all the details, reassured them someone will contact them back with an answer.
- The board accepted Family Planning funds for $1,440 on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department and approved the budget amendment. This will enable the local Health Department to purchase family planning methods for people seeking family planning services.
- The board accepted a grant for $23,722 for the “Bright Ideas” grant project from The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Division of Public Health’s Public Health Preparedness & Response Branch, which was awarded to Duplin County Health Department to purchase an animal disaster relief mobile equipment trailer to provide care for animals and to support animal caregivers during any mass sheltering events.
- Joe McKemey, PE with McDavid Associates, informed the board that the Duplin County Water Department was awarded a grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation for $999,150 for the 2022 Golden LEAF Water Supply Well project.
“It is to construct a water supply well at West Park and also some of the funds will be used to complete some due diligence items such as the title,” said McKemey, explaining the next step was to accept the funding, adopt the project budget, and execute the grantee acknowledgment and agreement. The board moved to approve the request.
A rate increase for County Water System hook-up services to the County Water System was approved as follows: $1,500 for a 3/4” tap and $1,800 for a 1” tap. The increase was needed due to the rising cost of materials necessary to install a meter in the County Water System, which was also creating a deficit of $185 to $530, on average, per installation of a meter at current costs. According to Donna Brown, Water Department Director, the charge for customers to hook up to the County water system has not increased since 2005.
The board approved the revised Public School Building Capital Fund NC Education Lottery application for $363,027.30 to fund the balance needed to add security card access systems to main entrance doors and prop open alarms to exterior classroom doors to support building safety at various Duplin County Schools.
Roger Jones, Duplin County Schools Special Advisor for Facilities, Transportation, & Operations, explained that the amount the School Board of Education is requesting the board approve has increased from $350,177.89, which was approved on Dec. 5, to $363,027.30, a difference of $12,849.41. “The total of the job did not increase nor the amount of the contract to do the job. However, the Schools System/BOE was planning to use two sources of funding to pay for the project, a Safe Schools Grant and NC Lottery Funds. The School System/BOE has now realized that the amount of Safe Schools Grant Funds available is less than they had initially thought. Therefore, the School System/BOE will need to increase the amount of lottery funds they are requesting in order to be able to award the contract for the project.”
- The board accepted grant funds for $25,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation on behalf of the Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management Department.
Brian Matthis, Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management Planner, explained the funds will enable the purchase of Emergency Operations Center enhancements, hazardous material detection equipment, and emergency communication equipment.
- The board approved the delay of Duplin County’s next scheduled revaluation from Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2025, and to implement subsequent reappraisals every four years. Gary Rose, Tax Administrator, explained to the board the issues encountered with Computer Aided Mass Appraisal (CAMA) tax software purchased from Business Information Systems (BIS) in 2018, which has caused countless delays in the county’s revaluation efforts.
Rose presented a proposed software contract from Bi-Tek, LLC. He explained the new tax software will replace the software purchased from BIS. “This is the software the county will use to process the appraisal of real property in the county, from valuations to transfers to new construction.”
- The board approved an agreement between Duplin County and the Duplin County Industrial and Duplin County Economic Development Corporation to transfer up to $262,000 for payments to the firm in charge of the design and engineering services at Duplin Airpark.
Charley Farrior, Chairman of the Economic Development Board, explained these funds will be reimbursed to Duplin County to be placed back in the NC Eastern Region Development Commission fund upon the receipt of grant funds awarded by The Southeastern Partnership, Inc. and will be reimbursed in full no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
- The Board approved the amended contract to audit accounts between Duplin County; Duplin County Tourism Development Authority and RH CPAs, PLLC for the FY 21-22 annual financial audit with a modified due date of Dec. 31.
Tracy Chestnutt, Finance Officer explained that the county’s annual financial information is due to the North Carolina State Treasurer’s Office Local Government Commission by Oct. 31 of each year and that there is a grace period through Dec. 1, but the audit firm that does the county’s audits was unable to submit the county’s information by the end of the grace period. Chestnutt also explained that an amended contract is required to be approved by the Board of Commissioners before the State Treasurer’s Office accepts the final Annual Financial Information Report and audited financial statements.
“The original due date on the contract was October 31st, 2022 and I’m requesting that we extend that to Dec. 31st, 2022 to allow RH CPA the time that they need to complete our audited financial statements and submit that to the local government,” said Chestnutt.
When asked if there was anything she could do to help facilitate getting it done by the end of October. Chestnutt explained that while she can ensure her part was done on time she had no control over how long it takes the CPA firm to do its part.
“I do keep close contact with RH CPA firm, and our previous auditors, monthly and then sometimes weekly up until the deadline date. I’ve been speaking with them weekly, asking for updates. So when we have a meeting or if you have a question, then I can provide you with the most recent information from them,” said Chestnutt. “On my end, I have asked on several occasions ‘Do you have everything you need from my office to make sure you can complete what you need to do for the LGC and to be able to present our financial statements and they told me I have.”
Commissioner Dexter Edwards asked when was the time to sign the contract and they discussed potential penalty clauses. They also discussed that there are only two audit firms that are doing about half of the county audits in the state of North Carolina.
“For fiscal year 2022, nine audit firms backed out of doing Governmental audits because just the standards that they have to adhere to and the timelines that don’t change has made it harder for them to get everything done on time,” said Chestnutt. “I’ve been a finance officer since 2012 and the only time I was able to get a firm to turn the audit in on time, was with the town of Wallace and it’s because the board made them put a clause in that there was a financial penalty... But that’s a much smaller audit than when you do the county audits.”
The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Building located at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.