Patty Hargrove and Tracey Simmons-Kornegay

Patty Hargrove receives a retirement plaque from Health Department Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay at the Dec. 19 County Commissioners meeting.

 Contributed

KENANSVILLE — Patty Hargrove, a Duplin County retired nurse, was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Dec. 19 County Commissioners Meeting. Hargrove served as a public health nurse for three decades, first in Sampson County and Duplin County since 1998.

“She was an enhanced registered nurse for child health for 29 years. This provided the ability to perform physical assessments and to provide preventative care for the underserved and at-risk children of Sampson and Duplin counties. Additionally, she has provided services for and supervised a number of public health case management programs while in Duplin County to include child service coordination, maternal care coordination, newborn, postpartum, home visit programs, adolescence parenting program, adolescence pregnancy prevention program, community care of North Carolina and the maternal outreach workers,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Department Director, who presented Hargrove with the award, and a retirement plaque.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com