KENANSVILLE — The end of the year is a time for looking back — sometimes over the last 12 months, and sometimes for much longer periods than that. Retired Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace looks back over his 20-year career as sheriff, and a total of 34 years of law enforcement, fondly.
“It was very rewarding,” Wallace said on Wednesday afternoon. “I enjoyed what I did. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I say ‘we’ because it was definitely a team. I was very blessed to have good folks around me.”
Less than three weeks off the job that he was first elected to do in 2002, Wallace said the idea of not going to the sheriff’s office every day is still taking some getting used to.
“I’ll have to say it’s been a little more of an adjustment than I anticipated, only because I miss the people,” he said. “I am a person of routine, and I had an office as an SBI agent in that sheriff’s office before I was elected. So I’ve been going to that same building for 27 years.”
“I came into town to go to the post office the first week that I was retired, and then just all of a sudden I start up Highway 11,” he said with a laugh. “When I got to Register’s Crossroads, it dawns on me ‘where am I going?’”
Wallace’s last day on the job was Dec. 5, when newly elected Sheriff Stratton Stokes was sworn in. Stokes is the first Republican sheriff in Duplin County since 1898. He defeated Democrat Dexter Fort in the November election by a 30-percent margin.
Wallace graduated from The Citadel in 1988 and immediately went into law enforcement. He worked as an agent with the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division. He earned a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina, and went to work as a special agent with the State Bureau of Investigation before running for sheriff in 2002. He said it was time for someone else to take the reins.
“I look back in our 272-year history of this county, and there’s only been two other people that have served that long or longer,” Wallace said. “It was a good run.”
As the county’s top law enforcement officer, Wallace oversaw a department with more than 100 employees, including uniformed deputies, school resource officers, jailers and administrative staff. It’s a big job.
“I don’t think I realized in the heat of the moment how stressful it was for my family,” he said.
Still, he found the work rewarding.
“People call the sheriff’s office when they don’t have anybody else to call,” he said. “There were days when I really felt like we were able to help folks in our office, and those were the good days. The days where I left feeling like I was spinning my wheels all day and not accomplishing anything, those days were tough.”
Wallace said his primary focus was on reducing drug crime in Duplin County.
“Having been in law enforcement before I was elected sheriff as an SBI agent, I learned very quickly in my career that drugs were basically the gas that fueled the crime engine,” he explained. “You know, someone may steal from you to support their drug habit. Or they may commit an assault to further a drug habit.”
“It was just a common denominator in a lot of criminal activity and I thought if we could focus on that – which we did, and I’m proud of those efforts – that not only would we reduce the drug activity but the criminal activity as a whole. And I think we showed we did that.”
Fighting drug crime is a bit like a game of Whack-a-Mole, he said. There was always another arrest to make.
“I’m not naive enough to believe that you’re ever going to eradicate it,” he said of drug trafficking. ”I equate it like fire ants. You put one mound out and you may have another one pop up. But I always looked at it that if I could run that mound across the county line, then I made it someone else’s problem. I hate to look at it like that, but I was going to make it as difficult for them to operate in Duplin County as possible.”
Obviously there were plenty of other crimes to investigate as well, and some, unfortunately, remain unsolved.
Without going into specifics, Wallace said one case followed him from his days as an SBI agent, all the way through his career as sheriff. It’s still an active investigation to this day.
“We developed a person of interest, but there was just not enough evidence at this point to make an arrest. I’m hopeful that with the technology that continues to develop, that arrest will eventually be made. We weren’t able to do it during my tenure, but I know that continues to be a priority for the office.”
Speaking of the new sheriff, Wallace said he is confident that Stokes is up to the task, and that he trusts his judgment as he shapes the department into what he thinks it needs to be.
“I’ve intentionally not gone back,” he said. “I think that once you leave . . . I told Stratton that if he needed me he could call me, but I wasn’t going to be up there Monday morning quarterbacking. I’ve had my time and I’ve passed the torch.”
The passing of the torch went smoothly, Stokes said Thursday afternoon.
“Sheriff Wallace was more than helpful during the transition phase,” Stokes said.
The 56-year-old Wallace said he isn’t ready to take to the rocking chair yet, but his future plans are not likely to include law enforcement work.
“We plan to travel some, and I have some business opportunities, but I have not made a decision this quickly after retirement,” he said.
“The timing just seemed to be right. I had the good fortune to start my law enforcement career in 1988 right after I graduated college. Thirty-four years in the profession, I think, is a pretty good run. I never wanted to be the person who stayed too long. Like my predecessors, I wanted to leave the place better than I found it, and I think we’ve done that.”
“Serving as Sheriff has been the highest honor of my professional career,” Wallace added. “I was humbled and honored that the citizens of Duplin County had the confidence in me to manage their Sheriff’s Office all these many years.”