Blake Wallace

Blake Wallace

 Contributed

KENANSVILLE — The end of the year is a time for looking back — sometimes over the last 12 months, and sometimes for much longer periods than that. Retired Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace looks back over his 20-year career as sheriff, and a total of 34 years of law enforcement, fondly.

“It was very rewarding,” Wallace said on Wednesday afternoon. “I enjoyed what I did. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I say ‘we’ because it was definitely a team. I was very blessed to have good folks around me.”