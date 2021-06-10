MOUNT OLIVE — Members of the community joined the team at Kornegay Hereford Farms on Saturday for their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests enjoyed live music, free food during a cooking demonstration and raffle prizes.
Kornegay Hereford Farms is proud to be a female-owned farm as Karen Scalf is the chief FarmHER and CEO. She handles all of the breeding and management of the cattle herds. She is also a fierce mama bear and an involved community member. When not tending to the cows, visiting the hogs, checking on the chickens, or making sure everyone has something for supper. She sits on the Duplin County Farm Bureau Board of Directors (20+ years and still going), was the vice president of the Duplin County Cattleman’s Association, and continues as an agrarian advocate for regenerative farming and building stronger farm families and communities.
Karen and Gary have been married for 25 years and have made Duplin County their permanent home. They love the quiet life and their life on the farm but they enjoy sharing it with their three children best. Don’t be fooled though. Day to day cattle work requires all hands on deck. The Scalf family is always happy to welcome friends and neighbors into the fold, teaching them about regenerative farming, animal husbandry, and letting them take part in an old fashion cattle drive. As it was once said and is now practiced every day at Kornegay Hereford Farms, “The family that works together, grows together.”