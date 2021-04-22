RICHLANDS — Eduardo Samual Bamaca-Domingo, 37, is being sought in connection with the shooting death of Juan Lopez Lopez, 36, of 266 Gregory Fork Road, in Richlands.
According to authorities, Bamaca-Domingo was last seen driving a gray or silver Mazda-3, four-door vehicle with NC license plate TAW-6135 in the Gregory Fork Road area in Richlands.
Bamaca-Domingo is a 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds Hispanic male. He has brown eyes and black hair.
According to reports, deputies responded to a 911 call on April 14 at 6:15 a.m., from a female stating her roommate had been shot.
Law enforcement officials who responded to the call found Lopez dead as a result of a single gunshot wound. According to the Sheriff’s office report, the witness identified the suspect as her ex-boyfriend, who had broken into the residence and was confronted by Lopez before shooting him.
Bamaca-Domingo is being sought on an open count of murder. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Bamaca-Domingo’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement. Bamaca-Domingo is considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities caution members of the public to never attempt to apprehend a fugitive. If the subject is located, contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 or your local police department.
Editor’s note: Anyone with information in regards to this case may also contact Crime Stoppers without having to reveal their identity. Call 910-938-3273 and refer to case number 2021-004260. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip. To send a text enter TIP4CSJAX and send the text to 274637 (CRIMES).