Amani Baily

Amani Baily, a seventh grader at Rochelle Middle School, is one of 15 students statewide chosen for the $20,000 Victor Bell Scholarship provided by the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC). Joining her at this week’s announcement are, from left, Amy Denton, CFNC regional representative; Rochelle principal Terry Wooten; and Amani’s mother, Lynette Bailey.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

Seventh grader Amani Bailey hasn’t yet decided where she’ll attend college; but when she gets ready to go, she’ll take a big scholarship with her.

The Rochelle Middle School student is one of 15 winners statewide of the 2022-2023 Victor E. Bell Scholarship provided through the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC). With the scholarship, CFNC places $2,000 a year into an account that Amani will be able to access when she enrolls in a college. The potential value of the scholarship is $20,000.