ROSE HILL — Commissioners approved the fire service contract with Rose Hill Firemen, Inc., for $60,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, during the regular monthly meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The contract cost is a 2% increase to help volunteer firefighters cover expenses due to the upcoming construction of a new fire station.
In other business at the monthly meeting, the board:
• Held a public hearing to hear feedback on Eastern Carolina Broadband’s proposal to lease space on the town’s two water tanks for 10 years in order to increase broadband internet services to the communities surrounding Rose Hill. One of the water tanks is located at 522 Brice’s Store Road, while the other is at 331 Sixth St. Though the revenue the town will receive is minimal — $250 per year per tank — Town Manager Bauer said that the service would help boost economic development for the town. Later in the meeting, the lease was approved unanimously.
• Heard from two citizens during the public comment portion of the meeting. Jeffery Williams complained of dogs running around the neighborhood with no leashes. The town can cite individuals for violating the leash ordinance, but there is no facility to store animals in town, Town Clerk Angela Smith said. Reid Fussell also suggested that the town’s public works staff take a ride around every intersection in town to ensure that vegetative growth does not impair visibility. He said it is becoming a problem for town residents, especially the elderly. Bauer said that public works is working to improve the visibility throughout town.
• Heard a presentation on the annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, from Greg Adams of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., P.A. Adams stated that it was a clean audit, with no errors or difficulties. The town paid off its debt this year, which caused a drop in cash and fund balance, but overall was beneficial for the town’s finances.
• Approved the budget calendar for the fiscal year 2021-22.
• Awarded a property sale to L’nette Stokes after an upset bid process. The property is located at 316 N. Walnut St.
• Approved the demolition of two structures at a property at 327 S. Walnut St.
• Discussed a request from David Horrell for an extension on enforcing a junk vehicle ordinance on two vehicles located on his property. One of the trucks is used for the storage of Horrell’s sound equipment, which he uses for his church’s ministry and also provides free of charge to the town for various events. The board agreed to give Horrell 60 more days to reach a compromise, either storing the vehicles in another location, moving them out of view from the street, or registering and licensing the vehicles.
• Approved a 10% compensation increase for the town manager, per a request from Commissioner Ross Powell.
The town manager also informed the board that the water tanks are not lighted for Christmas this year, because the strands stopped working. He suggested that the town budget about $500 each year to ensure that working lights are in place, which the board agreed to do.
The next meeting of the Rose Hill Board of Commissioners is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Town Hall.