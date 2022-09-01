ROSE HILL – At the August town board meeting the board voted to approve a motion to accept town commissioner Jonathan Murphy’s resignation.
“That’s what he wishes to do. Out of respect to him, I move to accept his resignation. I sure would like to talk to him about it but that’s a totally different matter. That’s just my feelings,” said Commissioner Gary Bowen.
According to Mayor Sue Bowden, on Aug. 6, Murphy sent an email out to the community to let them know of his decision to step down.
In a social media post Murphy publicly announced his resignation, expressing his discontent with the local government structure and his frustration of how opposing views were handled.
“Too many decisions are being promoted outside of regular business hours with the sole purposes to promote a select agenda that does not benefit all members in our community,” Murphy wrote. “...It is my hope that the vacancy can be filled by someone with a stronger stomach. To those who supported me- thank you. I know you may feel that I have let you down. It is the current town board that is failing you. Please remember to stay involved, asked questions, and make your votes count.”
The board had to choose a representative to serve on the Eastern Carolina Council General Membership Board, which is an organization made up of town representatives to help the various municipalities. Town Clerk Angela Smith was voted in.
Another big topic for discussion was brought up by a resident who brought up concerns about an issue with a dog.
“I have a complaint about a dog that is terrorizing the neighborhood. I have told the county commissioner, two town cops but we still gotta dog in the neighborhood running behind our children and stuff. Something needs to be done about it, and I am not the only one in the neighborhood that has talked to him (pointing at Town Administrator John Bauer) about it,” explained resident Quincey Williams.
The town and the chief of police spoke to the dog owner and observed the dog. Bauer shared the dog was not vicious or off the property when they visited, but they still warned the dog owner that of what would happen if the dog bit someone or destroyed anyone’s property.
There is a policy in place that dogs cannot roam free in the community, but the county will not pick up stray animals unless they are considered vicious according to Bauer. After much discussion, the town decided to issue a $25 fine to the dog owner. If the problem persists, the town will call the county to get the dog.
The American Rescue Plan Funding (ARP) was also discussed during the meeting. Rose Hill received the second installment of ARP funds from the federal government. The funds are to be used for special projects. They plan to put the funds in a newly-created NCCMT account which currently has an interest rate of 1.53% which is much higher than a bank CD option. The board approved to use the funds for the street resurfacing project budget for $257, 826.23.
For several months the town has been discussing what to do with a property in town that was unfit for human habitation. The tenant was informed several times and eventually given 30 days to vacate, close and repair or demolish the property located on 115 Circle Drive in Rose Hill.
The town is also in negotiations with Kevin and Isabel Hernandez on parcel 11-643. The parcel is a vacant lot, and the Hernandez’s put in a bid for $14,000. The value of the land is $16,000.
The town has been accepting contracts for computer and telephone services. For several years they have used Atlantic Computer Services out of Wilmington. After the budget was approved, ACS proposed a price increase that was almost double the budget of $10,800. The board voted to use Teleco of Wilmington who also services Kenansville, Warsaw, Wallace, and the towns of Chadbourn and Burgaw who all had positive references.
When it came to department updates, Fire Chief Gary Boney updated the board about the progress of the new fire station project, which is going “slowly but surely.”
Lois Mobley, recreation director, addressed the board to recognize the youth baseball teams who went to the world series. The boys’ team played in South Carolina and won third place, and the girls’ team went to Louisiana and were the runners. The town board decided to honor them in the September meeting by presenting them with certificates. Mobley requested a reimbursement of $1,260 from for their world series trip, the original budget was $1,000. They board approved a travel expense of $260 for the Recreation Department to cover the difference.
The meeting went into a closed session, and then adjourned. The town board holds their meetings every second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.