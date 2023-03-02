ROSE HILL — Angela Smith, who previously served as Rose Hill’s town clerk, is officially the new town administrator and finance officer.
“It’s exciting. It’s a new opportunity,” said Smith about the role she started in mid January. “I have been with the town for over 21 years, so it’s a new opportunity for me.”
Among the topics discussed during the last Rose Hill Town Board of Commissioners monthly meeting, the board discussed a support agreement with Southern Software for the administration and police department. They would provide customer support for critical operation of their financial management system (FMS), and provide software updates. The board approved the agreement at the price of $4,540 for administration and $4,567 for the police department for fiscal year 2023-2024.
The town has been working on a street resurfacing project since fiscal year 2021-2022 when they discovered there was a need to resurface Church Street (from Sycamore to West), Fifth Street (625 feet from Sycamore), RR Street (from Charity to Church Street), Church Street (S. Oak to E. South), S. Elm Street (Dogwood to Charity), Dogwood Street (Bay to Sycamore), S. Allison Street (Church to Main Street), and S. Oak Street (E. Main to Church Street). The board originally made the decision to put the work off until the spring of 2022, and at that time a portion of the streets were done. Now they are prepared to approve the start of the rest of the streets. The board unanimously approved to move forward, and they hope to put in effect the second list of streets to get started by the summer.
A $100 per day civil penalty is being charged on a vacant building, parcel 11-2092, due to breaking the vacant and blighted building ordinance. The penalty has been in effect for 150 days starting July 20, 2022. If no actions are taken by the property owner a lien will be filled against the property in the amount of $15,000 for past due penalties.
“If she doesn’t take any action in 30 days, start thinking about condemnation…even if you acquire it, you still need to do something with it to get it boarded up or repaired,” said Ralph Clark, planning administrator. “You need to start thinking of some strategy about how you want to get this done as a Board. I say that because of the fact that you have a safety issue there that you have a responsibility, and it’s hard to deny it when you look out your door and it’s there. Anyone can get in whether it be a homeless person or a child.”
According to Smith, House of Raeford has been instrumental in remodeling Jimmy Jerome Park, where s new sprinkler system has been installed. Also new lighting has been placed under the picnic shelter, and 32 loads of clay have been put on Buck Bradshaw field and the girls’ softball field. Damaged fencing will be replaced and ridge caps will be put on the fences of all three fields. All of the work done is funded by House of Raeford as a donation to the Recreation Department.
“There’s a lot of work that is being done out there, and all that is House of Raeford. Every bit of it is House of Raeford, and Bobby Ward, if it wasn’t for Bobby Ward I don’t think it would have happened,” said Smith.