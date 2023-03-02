Town Administrator Angela Smith

Town Administrator Angela Smith gives the Board updates done at the Jimmy Jerome Park in Rose Hill.

ROSE HILL — Angela Smith, who previously served as Rose Hill’s town clerk, is officially the new town administrator and finance officer.

“It’s exciting. It’s a new opportunity,” said Smith about the role she started in mid January. “I have been with the town for over 21 years, so it’s a new opportunity for me.”