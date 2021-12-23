ROSE HILL — The Dec. 14 meeting of the Rose Hill Board of Commissioners was bittersweet as retiring Mayor Clayton Herring Jr., stepped down, and Sue Bowden was sworn in to office.
Bowden is the first woman elected Rose Hill mayor in nearly a century, according to Town Manager John Bauer.
At the meeting, Herring was honored for his years of service to the town. Although Herring served for just two years as mayor, has given more than 50 years to the town through his work with the fire department, town board and community service. He opted not to run for re-election in 2021, due to an ongoing battle with cancer.
“I appreciate all the prayers,” Herring said at the start of last Tuesday night’s meeting. “To say that this has been a good term as mayor, I’m not sure I can say. I was just learning how things worked and then the big C came along.”
He thanked Town Clerk Angela Smith and Deputy Town Clerk Vickie Dixon for helping him through the past two years.
“I had some goals I wanted to meet when I came on as mayor,” Herring said. “One thing is that you all elected me, and whether you’re red, yellow, white or black, everybody is treated the same, and I think I’ve done that. I also wanted to clean up Highway 117 and around I-40; some of that’s been done, but not all of it. I wanted to clean up downtown, too, and we’re working on that.”
He also expressed his appreciation for Town Manager John Bauer, who he jokingly called “the Southern Yankee.”
“I’ve really enjoyed working with you,” he told Bauer, “and I hope you stay here a right good while.”
To incoming Mayor Sue Bowden, he said, “I wish you well. Always remember, as mayor, you’re a figurehead of the town. You represent the town in everything you do. These five [commissioners] up here, they vote yes or no. Just take it one day at a time, and we’ll get it done.”
Bauer presented Herring with a plaque to honor his service to the town, before Bowden was sworn in. Re-elected Commissioners Marsha Whaley and Ross Powell were also sworn in before the business session of the board got under way.
The first item of business was to elect a mayor pro tempore, who will serve in the mayor’s stead when needed. The board re-elected Whaley to the post, by a 4-1 vote.