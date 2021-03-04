Wanda Faye Williams, Christian life coach, dedicated more than 30 years to mental health nursing, with a special focus on grief and loss.
But nothing could prepare her for what was to be the greatest challenge of her life — the loss of her best friend.
Yet the death of her mother pushed her in a new direction.
After experiencing this devastating loss, the Rose Hill native wrote her first bestselling, bereavement novel that was published October of 2019. She also founded the MyWordTherapy.com, an outlet for people to begin the healing process after loss.
In her book, Williams walks readers through her darkest convictions, but not without hope.
For the first time, she will have to be the student, allowing God to be her grief counselor. As God begins his work in her life, she reveals the way He guided her path to a place of shameless hope, giving her the special tools, she will use to write this bestselling book, “Coping with the Loss of a Loved One.”
While battling against depression she searches through so many memories of her relationship with her mother and is reminded of how much her mother relied on her faith in God to keep her feet firmly on the ground.
At one point in the book Williams mentions waking up one day and finding herself in the Valley again. This must have been a place she found herself in regularly because she dryly jokes that she could serve as a “tour guide”.
Like so many of us, Williams was living a very busy life — fast paced and full of distraction.
So much is taken for granted in this world full of God’s treasures, that we don’t take the time to slow down and notice them until we experience loss.
Then suddenly, it stops us dead in our tracks; only then is the grandeur of that dependency on another person exposed to us.
That could be why Wanda stresses the cruciality of our relationship with God. Wanda’s mother knew this and exposed her daughter to the importance of prayer and faith.
There is a paragraph in chapter 3 that I believe best fits the narrative of this book and that is: “I pray that we instill what is most important in our children. That is, we must live a life that pleases God because this is not our home.” “You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”
This book is so inspiring. It shows you that there is so much to live for, pray for, to sing about, be thankful for and love. God is in everything, like the brightest sunshine and sweetest smile. Life on earth is fragile and temporary. Live it with the right intention and for the right reasons.
Learning how to lose is as important as learning how to live. With this, every first Friday of the month at 7 p.m., she hosts “Let’s Have a Conversation About Grief and Ways to Cope.”
Anyone interested can sign up through Eventbrite or her website at mywordtherapy.com and schedule a free initial consultation, email at wandawilliams1765@gmail.com or call 919-738-1765 to begin your walk in the healing process.
Wanda’s life is like so many of our lives. Everyone at some point will experience grief of loss. So, let these pages take you through everyone’s journey of life, love, faith and thereafter.
Her book is available at Amazon.com; however, an autograph copy is available when ordered through her website, mywordtherapy.com.