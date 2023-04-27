ROSE HILL — A hot topic at the Rose Hill Town Board of Commissioners monthly meeting was the shortage of officers in the police department. Police Chief Michael Tyndall gave updates about their goal to send an officer to school sponsored by the town to help with the shortage of officers in Rose Hill. He also presented the contract that would be signed upon acceptance. If accepted, the candidate would attend school during the day, and after passing all requirements would sign a contract with the town for a certain amount of years. The board voted to approve the Cadet Employment Program contract. One of the commissioner asked, “when we only have one officer on duty, what calls can he not take?”
“We take everything. The only thing is that it’s dangerous to take everything. We don’t have the capability to just sit and wait, so we go to it. I leave it up to every officer. If you don’t feel like this call is safe to take alone, wait and call for help,” said Chief Tyndall.
He further explained the dangers of going on a call alone.
“Billy got in a fight this weekend in Dogwood. It took three heads to get him down. The county and Wallace came to help. It’s just a problem we have run into everywhere else. But as far as taking a call by yourself, you have to go to everything, but once you get there you just have to know when to leave and when not to leave,” he explained.
“No one wants to see the police back out, but at the same time I tell my guys to do what you can do and then back out because it may be 20 minutes before you get help.”
There is a public hearing to review the budget for fiscal year 2023 on May 9 at 6 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to speak during the meeting. At the end of the meeting the town went into a closed session.