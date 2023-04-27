Rose Hill April 2023 town hall meeting

The Rose Hill Town Board voted to approve a Cadet Employment Program to help mitigate law enforcement shortages.

 Lauren Branch

ROSE HILL — A hot topic at the Rose Hill Town Board of Commissioners monthly meeting was the shortage of officers in the police department. Police Chief Michael Tyndall gave updates about their goal to send an officer to school sponsored by the town to help with the shortage of officers in Rose Hill. He also presented the contract that would be signed upon acceptance. If accepted, the candidate would attend school during the day, and after passing all requirements would sign a contract with the town for a certain amount of years. The board voted to approve the Cadet Employment Program contract. One of the commissioner asked, “when we only have one officer on duty, what calls can he not take?”

“We take everything. The only thing is that it’s dangerous to take everything. We don’t have the capability to just sit and wait, so we go to it. I leave it up to every officer. If you don’t feel like this call is safe to take alone, wait and call for help,” said Chief Tyndall.

