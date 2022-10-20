John Bauer

Rose Hill Town Administrator John Bauer reads his letter of resignation to the Town Board of Commissioners.

 Lauren Branch

ROSE HILL — Town Administrator John Bauer read his letter of resignation as town administrator and finance officer for the Town of Rose Hill. His last day will be Nov. 11, 2022 due to health reasons, and he requested the ability to work from home some days until his last day.

The Duplin County Libraries director proposed that the Town of Rose Hill replace the existing printer/copier with a new one. The new one would be owned by Duplin County and revenues accruing from the sales of copies, prints, etc. would be retained by the county. Revenue in the past has been between $300-$350 per year. The board approved the purchase.