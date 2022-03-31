ROSE HILL — On Jan. 1, 2018, an accidental electrical fire took a century old congregation to its knees. Completely destroyed, the Rose Hill United Methodist Church at 314 E. Church Street pivoted and met in other locations until they could rebuild.
The loss that could have been the end of many other people had a much different effect on this congregation. “For us, the fire was a new beginning,” said long-term member, Ronda Rivenbark. On Sunday, March 27, the church celebrated its first service in the new church building.
Rebuilding the church was a long arduous process primarily because of a legal battle with the insurance.
“Our community really stepped out to support us in a lot of ways. We didn’t do any fundraisers, but other churches, organizations, and even kids did them for us and gave the money to us,” said Rivenbark. “One man even gave us his house to sell to benefit the church. Meanwhile, our lawyers were going above and beyond to get what we were owed from the insurance.”
All the donations helped with repairs and worked toward the construction of a new building.
All that remains of the original church building was the former fellowship hall and preschool. “The old church used to stand where our parking lot is now, and it connected to the fellowship hall. There was a basement in the old church, and everything in it was damaged,” Rivenbark said. “To build a structurally sound new building, we had to expand the lot and build adjacent to where the church was.”
Though the original fellowship hall remains, everything in it had to be ripped out and repainted because of the smoke damage.
Very little could be saved from the old 1925 church, but construction workers were able to save one of the original stained glass windows. They built a frame around it, lighted it, and mounted it at the back of the new sanctuary as a gift to the church. The new sanctuary is equipped with all new stained glass windows donated by families in the church.
The church bought adjacent land and its expansion makes them now own the entire block between Church, Oak, Elm, and South Streets. New wooden plaques honoring the heritage and changes were made by Linda Bundy and will be installed as part of an archive wall in the new foyer. Two of the treasures rescued from the old church that will be prominently displayed are the doors from the old church and the church Bible that was rescued from the fire and still carries the ash between the pages.
Community partnership helped propel the congregation forward from the fire and is honored in the new building today. “The Baptist church down the road took us in for a while, and they really loved on us. Before that, we missed only two services before Pastor Chris Leak took us to a nearby motel to meet,” said Rivenbark.
In the meantime, the congregation worked to restore the fellowship hall and return to it. They met in the fellowship hall till the new building could be funded and rebuilt. For the last three years of that time, current Pastor Dave Bundy has been the visionary leader to oversee the rebuild.
Dave and his wife, Linda, bring an exuberance about youth and community outreach that is evident in the new building. The cost of the new building was $3 million, and it accounted for space for every considerable need of a family-oriented church.
Space for children and youth ministry, workout classes, and community meeting space was included in the new building. A gym with a basketball hoop is the dual purpose of the new fellowship hall.
“We wanted to provide a place for kids in the community to come and shoot hoops if they want to because we have nothing in our community recreation center for basketball,” Rivenbark said. A new kitchen and pantry space make room for a food pantry open to the community every Tuesday morning. “We are a small congregation with country people,” Rivenbark said, “but we rebuilt with community outreach in mind.”
After the fire and with the pandemic, many of the active ministries of the church were parceled out to other congregations and will stay in those locations. The renovated Rose Hill UMC is thoughtfully looking for ways to re-engage with its community.
Senior Zumba classes and a soup kitchen are among the considered outreaches yet to come to the location. A long running after school program, Jam, will take over the old church fellowship hall.
Community outreach was the heart of the message on Sunday.
Pastor Bundy preached about the prodigal son from Luke 15, and challenged the congregation: “What role do you see yourself playing as we move forward? For four years and (nearly) four months, are you looking from afar to see (the people in need in our community) and proclaim ‘welcome home’?”
The Rose Hill UMC congregation invites the community to help celebrate the new building with an official dedication on April 9. Services with former pastor, John Strother, will begin at 11 a.m., and follow with a catered meal and tours of the church.