KENANSVILLE — Amanda Grace Little of Rose Hill, NC has been missing for approximately five months. Little is described as a white female, 5’4” tall, 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to Judy Watkins, a friend of Little, she had only been living in Rose Hill for a few weeks when she went missing in April.
“I truly believe someone knows something, people don’t just disappear,” said Watkins.
According to Watkins, prior to her disappearance Little was seen arguing with a female from Beulaville, NC and the woman’s boyfriend was recently arrested on Wrightsville Beach, NC for a murder. She said that both subjects were questioned by the authorities.
Watkins shared that she has been helping Little’s mom, Debra, by posting missing person flyers.
“Printed around 100 copies at the Kenansville Library, and someone has been taking them down,” Watkins said adding that she knows this because she asked the managers.
Little’s family and friends are asking the community to please speak up if they know anything that could help detectives locate the missing woman.
“Someone called saying they have found the remains but was a false lead,” said Watkins.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward to any person who can provide information leading to Little’s whereabouts. If you have information, please contact Detective Edward Johnson or Sergeant Clarke Beringer at the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.