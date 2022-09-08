Amanda Grace Little

 Contributed

KENANSVILLE — Amanda Grace Little of Rose Hill, NC has been missing for approximately five months. Little is described as a white female, 5’4” tall, 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Judy Watkins, a friend of Little, she had only been living in Rose Hill for a few weeks when she went missing in April.

