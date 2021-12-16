KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Schools announced Robert Ross as the new principal for Beulaville Elementary School at the Dec. 8 regular meeting.
Ross, who was serving at East Duplin High School as an assistant principal, began his transition on Thursday, Dec. 9.
“His love and familiarity with the school community, coupled with his excellent communication and people skills, make him a great fit for Beulaville Elementary School,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan.
“Please join me in welcoming Mr. Ross to his new role. In addition, let’s thank our very supportive Board of Education for their continued leadership.”
Ross was recommended by Dr. Obasohan and approved by the Duplin County Board of Education. The East Duplin High School graduate, started his teaching career in Duplin at Chinquapin Elementary, later serving as a teacher, coach, and athletic director at EDHS.
“As a dedicated employee of Duplin County Schools for over 18 years, with experience in teaching, coaching and leadership, Mr. Ross has a thorough knowledge and understanding of effective school operations,” said the official DCS announcement.
Ross replaced Eric Grubbs, who recently resigned from his role as principal to pursue other career aspirations.
“We are truly grateful to Mr. Grubbs for his dedicated years of service to Duplin County Schools. His contributions to our school family are immeasurable, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”