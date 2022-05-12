Rumors about possible shooting at JKHS determined not a valid threat

WARSAW – Rumors about a possible shooting at James Kenan High School spread like a wildfire as screenshots of a message started circulating in social media and text messages among students and concerned family members last week. School and law enforcement officials acted promptly to ensure everyone’s safety.
“School administrators and law enforcement responded appropriately and determined that it was not a valid threat. Every potential safety issue is taken very seriously, and we thank school administrators and law enforcement for their swift response,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan.
Warsaw Commissioner Ebony Wills-Wells, issued a social media statement on May 3, calling for parents to advocate for their children.
“The threat received to our high school today isn’t to be taken lightly. Our kids and schools matter,” said Commissioner Wills-Wells.
“Our students are crying out. In the words of our students ‘the schools don’t care,’ the schools are not focused on the serious issues, schools are no longer a safe place, schools are inconsistent, and our students/parents have lost trust in our school system,” Commissioner Wills-Wells added.
Commissioner Wills-Wells expressed that Warsaw’s schools “need adequate intervention, resources, and support.”
“Kids are emotional, kids are being bullied, schools aren’t engaged, and the data is speaking for itself. Parents you are your child’s biggest advocate and voice. We must unite as one in the best interest of our students and for their overall success. Having a blind eye isn’t an option. If you don’t stand for something you will fall for nothing.”
According to Dr. Obasohan, disciplinary measures have been taken and handled at the school level in accordance with board policy.
“All matters relating to student and staff safety are top priority for Duplin County Schools, and the incident involving students at James Kenan High School was investigated thoroughly by law enforcement,” added Dr. Obasohan.
School officials encourage parents and students to report any concerns related to school safety to school administration and or law enforcement.
“Safety is our number one priority and we encourage everyone that if you See Something, Say Something.”
To contact school’s administration and report suspicious activity, people can download the school App www.duplinschools.net.