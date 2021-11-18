CLINTON — Sampson Regional’s Health + Wellness Center recently announced it will reopen as part of the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina association.
With just a few minor renovations, the facility will be converted into an exceptional YMCA, immediately offering YMCA memberships, health, wellness, and aquatic programs.
For 16 years, Sampson Regional’s Center for Health + Wellness served thousands along their journey to living healthy and fit lifestyles. Normal business operations were interrupted by COVID-19, ultimately resulting in the suspension of services in January, a decision made with health and safety at the forefront.
The closure allowed hospital leadership the opportunity to evaluate how the facility could reopen in a way that would serve the community even better.
“As with any business, you should always take a step back to evaluate where you’ve been and where you want to go,” stated Dr. Shawn Howerton, CEO of Sampson Regional Medical Center. “You never want to become complacent because there is always room for improvement. Thanks to the great support of Anonymous Trust, we can move forward in partnership with the YMCA. We are thrilled at the possibilities this presents for our community and are pleased that our well-equipped and beautiful facility will be filled with programming focused on improving the health of Sampson County,” elaborated Dr. Howerton.
The YMCA plans to phase in youth programs over time, including sports (soccer, basketball, flag football, and more), summer camps, day camps, and afterschool programming. The existing facility includes a gymnasium, racquetball courts, a six-lane pool, locker rooms, cardio and strength equipment, and office spaces for classrooms and education.
“We are excited to embrace this opportunity,” says Dick Jones, President & CEO of the YMCA of Southeastern NC. “This effort supports our strategic plan by allowing us to partner with like-minded organizations to expand programs beyond our immediate vicinity. We look forward to working with others in Clinton and surrounding areas to provide programs for children and families. We are incredibly grateful to the Anonymous Trust for their support, without which we could not accomplish our commitment to Healthy Living, Social Responsibility and Youth Development in Sampson County.”
Support from Anonymous Trust will ensure the YMCA can serve the community for years to come. Their mandate is to serve rural and underserved communities in eastern North Carolina.
“We are absolutely delighted to participate in bringing a YMCA to Clinton, NC,” said Debbie Aiken, Executive Director of the Anonymous Trust. “A community YMCA will provide a safe and nurturing space for all our children, a well-equipped facility for adults to focus on fitness and well-being, and enjoyment that comes from being part of the YMCA community. This is a dream that will soon become a reality.”